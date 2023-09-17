J.D. Miller, a data science master's student at the University of Georgia, has been taking Adderall for eight years and is pictured in UGA's Alexander Campbell Law Library in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The shortage has affected him and instead of being able to refill his prescription in Athens, he has to go to Buford, Georgia, for his prescription. (Photo/Liz Rymarev, @lizardshots)