Athens feels the impacts of the national Adderall shortage
Heath Richardson, a junior entertainment and media studies major at the University of Georgia, has been taking prescribed Adderall since his senior year of high school. It’s critical to managing his Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, otherwise known as ADHD.
However, Richardson hasn’t been able to get a refill of Adderall for two months now.
“It sucks because it helps me a lot,” Richardson said.
On Oct. 12, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration announced that there was a nationwide shortage of Adderall on the market due to a “manufacturing delay experienced by one drug maker” combined with “record-high prescription rates,” according to a statement by the FDA on Aug. 1, 2023. A large multitude of students in need of stimulants coupled with the lack of Adderall available nationwide has led to a crippling shortage in Athens.
Postgame observations: Georgia wins 24-14 over South Carolina
Georgia beat South Carolina 24-14 on Saturday in the team’s first SEC matchup at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
CSHS teacher says classroom is unsafe without air conditioning at ACC BOE meeting
Rebecca Floyd, orchestra director at Cedar Shoals High School, said her classroom hasn’t had air conditioning since the students returned to school in August at Thursday's Athens-Clarke County School District Board of Education monthly meeting.
“My classroom is miserable and frankly unsafe,” Floyd said. “I need a significant repair. Having an unventilated classroom in the late summer in Georgia for two months is unacceptable.”
Downtown mindset: Bar culture at UGA
Downtown Athens is known for its college bar scene, with more than 80 bars in a square mile radius. With this much access and close proximity, it is reasonable that many UGA students see the downtown bars as an important aspect of their college experience.
“I think we can tend to be more bar [and] Greek Life oriented,” Katherine Stockton, a sophomore dance and exercise and sports science major, said. “I definitely think going downtown on the weekends is like a big part of social life here.”
Man dies in Lexington Road vehicle crash
A 27-year-old Oakwood, Georgia, man died in a single-vehicle crash on Lexington Road near the intersection of Oak Drive on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
This is the 13th fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County this year, according to the release. The 12th fatal crash happened less than one week prior on Sept. 6, 2023.
