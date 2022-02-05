Jere Morehead gives State of the University address
University of Georgia President Jere Morehead announced new initiatives on Jan. 26 during the State of the University address, including a five-year $6 million investment in active learning and a $1 million expansion of well-being support and increased access to mental health services. He also thanked the UGA community for their “tireless work” during the past year. Morehead briefly mentioned the new COVID-19 variants but didn’t discuss implementing mask or vaccine mandates.
GOP commission map passes Georgia House
The Georgia House of Representatives approved House Bill 890 on Jan. 27. The bill proposes a map drafted by the four Republican members of the Athens’ state delegation to redraw the Athens-Clarke County Commission districts. Democratic Rep. Spencer Frye proposed an alternative map on Jan. 20.The bill heads to the Georgia Senate for approval. Critics have said the new district map splits up key neighborhoods such as East Athens, which includes historically Black communities.
Free COVID-19 testing center reopens
On Monday, Mako Medical’s COVID-19 drive-through testing center reopened at the old fire station located at 3500 Atlanta Highway with Mitchell Bridge Road as the entry, according to a Jan. 27 press release by the Northeast Health District. Testing will be available Monday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. Testing is free for everyone. Anyone interested in being tested at the reopened site can pre-register online.
Nobuntu performs Zimbabwean-style music
The women of the Nobuntu acapella ensemble performed a program of various songs from the South African music style Mbube along with elements of dance and instrumentals on Jan. 25 at the University of Georgia Performing Arts Center. The group wore colorful outfits and educated the audience about Zimbabwean culture. The women entertained their audience by immersing them in the performance and generated discussion on topics such as mental health and women’s rights through their music.
Georgia men’s basketball defeats Alabama 82-76
On Jan. 25, Georgia men’s basketball beat Alabama 82-76 at Stegeman Coliseum to earn its first conference win of the year. The game also ended an eight game losing streak for the Bulldogs. Georgia played strong team basketball, with every player scoring during the game. A big boost came from the bench, which had 29 points, outscoring Alabama by 11 in that facet. Despite starting the second half behind, The Bulldogs were able to take the lead and close the game out for a big win.