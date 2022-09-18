Athens Mayor and Commission discusses SPLOST project, food bank
On Sept. 13, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted representatives of SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and the ACC Planning Department in a work session . Representatives presented project plans for the development of a new library and updates on the progress at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. The CEO of the food bank said the organization's purpose is to end food insecurity in their communities.
Athens Vulture Fest returns in Octoberseeks
Athens-Clarke County’s Recycling and Waste Reduction Department will host its ninth annual Vulture Festival on Oct. 22, at the Athens-Clarke County Landfill. The event will include food, live animals and activities for the whole family to enjoy with the purpose of educating the community about the importance of vultures and providing an inside look as to what happens to daily trash.
UGA receives national award for diversity and inclusion excellence
The University of Georgia has earned national recognition for diversity and inclusion excellence for the ninth consecutive year, according to a Sept. 13 release from UGA. The INSIGHT Into Diversity’s Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award is one of the only nationally recognized awards that honors colleges and universities for demonstrating excellence in the diversity and inclusion area, and UGA has received this recognition since 2014, though, further methodology to pick recipients of the award is unclear.
Looking ahead at Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month at UGA
Observed between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 each year, National Hispanic Heritage Month, also known as Latinx Heritage Month, commemorates the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic community to U.S. history and culture. Throughout the next month, the Hispanic Student Association at the University of Georgia is making the celebration and representation of Hispanic culture on campus a priority through various events and programs.
Georgia hockey loses 6-0 in season opener against Tennessee
The University of Georgia Ice Dawgs returned to Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center for the first game of their 2022-23 season on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. It was a tough game for Georgia, as the University of Tennessee Ice Vols defeated the Ice Dawgs, 6-0. According to Georgia head coach John Camp, this was the “worst game he’s seen in his six years here.”