UGA students move to campus ahead of fall semester
By Joshua Malek’s description, move-in day was hectic. A sophomore majoring in journalism, Malek spent Sunday morning at Mary Lyndon Hall meeting his randomly-assigned roommate, hauling clothes, furniture and decorations into his dormitory and perusing Target for anything he forgot to bring.
“We came through, we moved everything in, and now we’re like, ‘okay, what did we forget?’” Malek said.
Malek is one of thousands of University of Georgia students who moved in Friday, Saturday and Sunday ahead of the fall 2023 semester beginning on Aug. 16. Students will continue to move in until the start of classes. Around 6,200 freshmen are enrolling this fall, joining thousands of transfer students and returning students in the dorms.
Georgia ranks No. 1 in preseason AP poll
The defending back-to-back national champions rank atop of college football to start the 2023 season.
On Monday, the preseason AP poll was officially released, and Georgia placed No. 1 in the country after finishing the 2022 season as the No. 1 team in the country. This is the first time Georgia has ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 in 15 years
Annual Freshman Welcome held at Sanford Stadium
Staff from the UGA, including UGA President Jere W. Morehead and head coach Kirby Smart, took to Sanford Stadium on Aug. 16 to welcome the 6,200-member freshman class.
Freshman Welcome was more than an introduction to fellow peers and the university. Morehead put the event into perspective by reminding the class of 2027 what their future could hold.
“Four years from now, you will be on this field graduating from this institution,” Morehead said.
UGA students kick off 2023-2024 year on first day of classes
Students around UGA’s campus celebrated the most crowded day of the year on Wednesday — the first day of classes. Many college lawns and classrooms welcomed the fall 2023 semester with “Happy first day of classes” wishes, snacks and syllabi.
The class of 2027 was one of UGA’s largest and most academically qualified, according to UGA Today, with 6,200 freshmen being welcomed at UGA’s annual Freshman Welcome event the night before. In addition to new freshmen, thousands of transfer students and returning students also began classes Wednesday.
While some students prepared for their first start of classes in college, others prepared for their last. Senior psychology major Eliza Taylor put on her most comfortable shoes and sipped on an iced shaken espresso at the Tate Student Center Starbucks — she said she wasn’t sad at all.
New season, new stadium: An update on Sanford Stadium's renovation status
Sanford Stadium is getting a full facelift for the 2023 season.
In step one of a two-step, $68.5 million renovation plan, the UGA Athletic Association has completely renovated the south side of Sanford and added new quality-of-life changes to the rest of the stadium.
The biggest change made was the expansion of the concourse between Gate 6 and Gate 9. The entire area has doubled in width and is adorned with a variety of Georgia football-themed murals.
