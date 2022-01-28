Athens Police Chief announces retirement
On Jan. 18, Athens-Clarke County Police Department Chief Cleveland Spruill announced he would be retiring, effective March 10, according to a press release. ACC Manager Blaine Williams appointed Spruill to the position in 2019. Williams will choose an interim police chief in the coming weeks to lead the department while a national search is conducted to find a permanent replacement. Spruill said he plans to move home to Maryland.
Some CCSD schools move online temporarily
On Jan. 20, Alps Road Elementary School, Clarke Middle School, Cedar Shoals High School and Clarke Central High School transitioned to online, synchronous instruction due to staffing shortages, according to a letter sent to parents from Acting Superintendent Brannon Gaskins. The letter noted other schools may also face staffing shortages soon. The four affected schools returned to in-person learning on Jan. 24.
Athens Area Humane Society honors Betty White
The Athens Area Humane Society held an adoption event on Jan. 17 to celebrate actress, comedian and animal activist Betty White’s 100th birthday. White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, brought her pets to sets and advocated for animal welfare. The event was inspired by the “Betty White Challenge,” supporting animal welfare. Thirteen adult pets were adopted with over 150 people visiting the shelter. The shelter raised more than $15,000.
Teen shares library music collection in exhibit
An exhibit featuring vinyl covers of library music — background music in malls, lobbies, movies or commercials — from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s opened on Jan. 18 at Lyndon House Arts Center. The exhibit comes from Athens resident Oliver Domingo, 15, who discovered a love for library music after finding playlists online. His display is part of an effort to showcase community members’ interests. The exhibit will be displayed until March 12.
Georgia women’s basketball defeats Mississippi State
The Bulldogs defeated Mississippi State 66-63 on Jan. 21. Georgia was up 38-11 during the second quarter, but its lead slipped to 44-24 at halftime. However, Mississippi State outscored Georgia in the second half to take a 63-62 lead. Guard Mikayla Coombs scored a clutch basket with 42 seconds remaining and point guard Que Morrison added two free throws, making it a three-point game when Georgia took the lead.