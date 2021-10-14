95-year-old Mary Case of Athens died due to complications caused by injuries she sustained in a car crash that occurred on Oct. 5, according to an Oct. 14 press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The crash occurred on West Broad Street, just west of Sycamore Drive. ACCPD investigation indicated that Case’s vehicle collided head-on with another car containing two occupants. Both occupants of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Case was taken to the hospital and suffered a suspected broken ankle, but ACCPD was notified on Wednesday that she died of complications caused by her injuries, according to the release.
This was Athens’ 21st fatal motor vehicle crash of 2021.