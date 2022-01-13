Continuing similar recommendations from the Fall semester, UGA has resumed classes in-person without any mask or vaccine policies. The administration continues to “strongly recommend” vaccines and masks inside of campus facilities, according to an ArchNews email. Masks are required on Campus Transit buses due to federal transportation rules.
According to an ArchNews email sent on Jan. 4, UGA expects to see a spike in the number of positive cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant as students return back to campus from winter break. However, the University Health Center did not report a positivity rate, amount of surveillance tests administered and the ratio of positive tests among students and employees for the week of Dec. 27-31. The data was reported for the week of Jan. 3-9.
Faculty, employees, students, and their qualified dependents aged 16 and up are eligible for free first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the UHC. More than 32,000 COVID-19 immunizations have been administered by the UHC so far.
Faculty and employees can arrange a COVID-19 immunization appointment at the University Health Center by contacting 706-542-5575. Students can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments online through the Patient Portal. Following an individual’s immunization, they can also receive a $20 gift card while supplies last.
Up to 800 people a day can be tested for COVID-19 variants every day at the University Health Center and Veterinary Diagnostic Labs. Faculty, employees and students can take these examinations for free. Both walk-ins and appointments are accepted. Testing will be expanded over the next three weeks. The College of Public Health will host pop-up locations at the Tate Student Center on January 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students and employees that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool.
The Division of Student Affairs will maintain a stock of beds in case students require quarantine or isolation, and the Student Care and Outreach team will be available to help.
The Facilities Management Division will continue to follow cleaning and disinfection measures. Additionally, FMD will continue to restock and offer hand sanitizing stations and wipes in offices, breakrooms and classrooms. The plexiglass shields that have been erected in classrooms, buses, point-of-sale sites and other areas will stay in place.
According to CDC guidelines, if an individual has been exposed to COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, they should quarantine at home for five full days, get tested for COVID-19 and then monitor symptoms until 10 days after initial contact with someone who had COVID-19.
If an individual has been exposed to COVID-19 and is fully vaccinated, along with getting a booster shot five after their second dose, they do not have to quarantine if they are asymptomatic. The individual should still get tested and monitor symptoms for 10 days after the initial contact with someone who had COVID-19.
If an individual tested positive for COVID-19 and has symptoms, they must quarantine for five days and then wear a mask while around others for 5 days if they are asymptomatic or haven’t had a fever for at least 24 hours.
Regardless of vaccination status, it is advised that individuals wear masks when around others and avoid crowded areas.