Only 8% of Athens’ registered voters voted in the Nov. 2 election, but those that did overwhelmingly supported the 1% educational sales tax known as E-SPLOST.
According to the unofficial and incomplete results released by the ACC elections office, approximately 80% of those who voted were in favor of the tax.
What is E-SPLOST?
E-SPLOST is a one penny sales tax paid on shopping, dining and other services within the county. The revenue benefits local schools.
According to the Clarke County School District, almost 60% of the revenue is paid by people who don’t live in the county.
The measure is estimated to raise $120 million over the next five years. No more than $175 million may be raised.
Athens introduced E-SPLOST in 1997 and has renewed it five times since then.
The Nov. 2 election extends the tax for an additional five years.
How is it used?
The school district may only use the funds for capital improvements — such as infrastructure repairs, building new structures and buying technology — and can’t use them for operational purposes, like salaries.
Proposed projects for the revenue raised from the tax includes renovations to school infrastructure, security upgrades, school bus purchases and improving the school system’s technology infrastructure, according to a CCSD presentation from June of this year. The tax will also fund the building of a new Clarke Middle School.
Past E-SPLOST projects include updating the Clarke Central Stadium, building the new Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School and making improvements to the Cedar Shoals High School track, according to the CCSD website.
Why is it important?
Most of CCSD’s funding comes from the local level, with approximately 55%, or just below $95 million, coming from local revenue in the estimated budget for the 2022 fiscal year. A portion of the last E-SPLOST was used to build Hilsman Middle School. The school district also received additional COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to CCSD, E-SPLOST is the primary source of funding for building, maintaining and equipping schools.
Without the renewal of E-SPLOST, CCSD said it is limited in its ability to provide sufficient resources for parents, teachers and students.