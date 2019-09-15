The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes concerts and live podcast shows, multiple author signings and workshops on digitally branding yourself. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, September 16
What: Alan Taylor, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation Chair of the University of Virginia's Corcoran Department of History, is holding a lecture entitled "Competing Constitutions: North America, 1783-1795" at the UGA Chapel in celebration of Constitution Day. Historical documents and materials related to the Constitution and the founding of the U.S. will be on display during the lecture. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Time: 1:30-2:45 p.m.
Where: UGA Chapel at 109 Herty Dr.
Talk Timothy with Commissioner Mike Hamby
What: Timothy Forward is hosting a discussion about issues associated with the Timothy Road corridor with District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens at 780 Timothy Rd.
Tuesday, September 17
Sunflower Music Series: Elf Power
What: Athens-based alternative rock band Elf Power is performing an outdoor concert at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The cost to attend is $15 for adults and free for children. The ticket price includes beverages and light snacks. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 706-542-9353.
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Flower Garden Lawn at 2450 S. Milledge Ave.
What: The hosts of popular fictional podcast Welcome to Night Vale are hosting a live-show featuring performances by series mainstays Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders and Meg Bashwiner and music by Disparition and Dreamboy. The event is all ages. Tickets can be purchased for $30 here.
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre at 215 N. Lumpkin St.
Wednesday, September 18
What: The Center for Leadership and Service is hosting a volunteer fair for students to learn about volunteer opportunities with local Athens community partners.
Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza at 45 Baxter St.
What: Athens YWCO is hosting a free information meeting on how to identify and report online scams. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch.
Time: 12 p.m.
Where: Athens YWCO at 562 Research Dr.
Thursday, September 19
What: The Athens-Clarke County Library is welcoming New York Times Bestselling Author Ellen Hopkins to discuss her newest young-adult novel “People Kill People.” The event is free to attend.
Time: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library, Multipurpose Rooms A-C at 2025 Baxter St.
What: The Recreational Sports Division is hosting its annual late-night Ramsey Palooza. Fees-paid students can partake in laser tag, bubble soccer, stand up paddleboards in the pool, retro video games, a golf simulator and more. The first 1,000 in attendance will receive free T-shirts.
Time: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center at 330 River Rd.
Friday, September 20
Graduate Workshop Series: Branding Yourself
What: The University of Georgia Libraries is hosting a workshop on ways graduate students can brand themselves and boost their online presence, including utilizing social media and building a personal webpage. Registration is encouraged but not required to attend.
Time: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room 369 at 48 Baxter St.
Cynthia Newberry Martin Meet and Greet
What: Columbus, Georgia-based author Cynthia Newberry Martin will present and sign copies of her new book, “Tidal Flats,” at Avid Bookshop's Prince Avenue location. The event is free and open to the public. Purchasing a copy of the book is encouraged.
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop at 493 Prince Ave.
Saturday, September 21
"How to Run a House Show in Athens" Discussion Panel
What: Ciné is hosting a free screening of "Athens Rising: The Sicyon Project" followed by discussion panel for those interested in starting their own event career in Athens. The panel will be moderated by Athens Rising director James Preston and feature Taylor Chicoine of The Pity Party, Montu Miller of AthFactor Entertainment, Sam Lipkin of Volumes Hip Hop and Kelly Petronis of Krakin Jokes.
Time: 2-4 p.m. (Screening), 4:15-5:30 (Panel)
Where: Ciné at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
What: The Sandy Creek Nature Center is hosting a treasure hunt in honor of Pirate Day. Bringing a phone or camera to record your findings is encouraged. The program is free and open to all ages. Registration is not required. Attendees can show up at any time between 2-4 p.m. to partake in the treasure hunt.
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center at 205 Old Commerce Rd.
