The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list features a a free art reception, Che Apalache, grammy award-winning band in concert and Athens Adverse Fest. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, March 2
Musical performance by Evgeny Rivkin
What: Violinist Levon Ambartsumian and pianist Evgeny Rivkin will perform at Ramsey Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 for those with a UGA ID and $12 for others.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Concert Hall at 230 River Rd.
Tuesday, March 3
What: The Foundry venue is hosting Che Apalache, a Grammy award-winning band, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.
Time: 8-10 p.m.
Where: The Foundry at 295 E Dougherty St.
Wednesday, March 4
Women’s History Month Keynote Address
What: In celebration of Women’s history month, professor Lisa Tetrault on feminism social movements and democracy. Tetrault specializes in the history of U.S. women and gender.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Special Collections Library at 300 S Hull St.
Thursday, March 5
What: Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market is hosting an art reception for Jess Dunlap, an artist who specializes in animals and botanicals. The reception is free to the pubic and open until April 27.
Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market at 815 N Chase St.
Friday, March 6
What: From March 6-7, Adverse Fest will host dozens of performances by bands and artists at Caledonia Lounge and Athica. The musical festival begins March 6 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $20-25.
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.
Where: Caledonia Lounge at 256 W Clayton St.
Saturday, February 15
What: Southern Brewing Company is hosting Athens Cars & Coffee where people can enjoy classic cars, bikes and coffee. The event is free to attend.
Time: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company at 231 Collins Industrial Blvd.
