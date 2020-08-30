The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of virtual events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public.
The list features a virtual game night, Oakland Pride Parade and local Athens Farmers Market, opened with COVID-19 guidelines. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Tuesday, September 1
What: Let’s Roam’s free Virtual Game Night includes a night of 8,000+ questions, 60+ categories including Rom-Coms, History, 90’s Music, charades, drinking games and more.
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Thursday, September 3
Avid Bookstore: A conversation with novelist Patterson Hood
What: Avid Bookshop hosts Julian E. Zelizer in conversation with Patterson Hood for Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party. Below are the three ticketing options:
- Pay-What-You-Can ticket & book bundle
- Pay-What-You-Can ticket only (no book)
- no-cost ticket to get Zoom event access only (no book)
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, September 5
What: The market is open with new COVID-19 guidelines, those at the market must wear a mask, pre-order when possible, keep your family home and use cashless payments.
Time: 8:00 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sunday, September 7
What: Oakland Pride week will be celebrated virtually this year however with zoom rooms, events and resources still available. Oakland Pride hopes to provide more individualized content for those of all gender.
Time: all day
