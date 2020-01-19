The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list features a Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Music Festival, a free fruitcake toss at J&J Flea Market and an indoor ice skating event hosted by UGA University Union. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, January 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Music Fest
What: United Group of Artists Music Association presents the 4th Annual Athens MLK Day Parade and Music Fest. The parade begins at 3 p.m. followed by a block party and club crawl at 4 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement “End School To Prison Pipeline” program. The hip hop music festival starts at 5 p.m.
Time: 3-7 p.m.
Where: The World Famous at 351 N. Hull St.
Tuesday, January 21
Teen Crafternoon at Bogart Library
What: The Bogart Library will be hosting an afternoon of winter wonderland craft centers. The event is open and free to middle school and high school students. They will be building snowglobes, snowflake garlands and more.
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Bogart Library at 200 S. Burson Ave., Bogart, GA 30622
Wednesday, January 22
Tommy Tomlinson Book Discussion
What: Author Tommy Tomlinson will present and discuss his book, The Elephant in the Room. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Purchasing a copy of each book is encouraged.
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookstore at 493 Prince Ave.
Thursday, January 23
Winter Wonder Dawgs After Dark
What: University Union is hosting an indoor ice skating event, free to UGA students. General admission for the event is $5 and will include hot chocolate, free shirts and more.
Time: 8-12 a.m.
Where: Tate Student Center at 45 Baxter St.
Friday, January 24
What: UGA Innovation District is hosting Dan Runge from the UGA Office of Research and the Startup Program Team to discuss its programs, conflict of interests and more. The event is free and lunch will be provided for those who register in advance.
Time: 11-1 p.m.
Where: Jackson Street Building at 285 S. Jackson St.
Saturday, January 25
Fruitcake toss at J&J Flea Market
What: J&J Flea Market is hosting its first free annual fruitcake toss and ugly sweater competition to ring in the new year. Participants will need to bring their own fruitcake and it must be larger than a softball and wrapped in cellophane to be qualified for the competition. The competition will be judged on the longest toss and the most creative toss.
Time: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Where: J&J Flea Market at 11661 Commerce Rd.
