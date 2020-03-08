190317_tmg_stpatricks_digital_001.jpg

Mango Season takes the stage at the first-ever Athens St. Patrick's Day Festival on March 17, 2019. The festival entertainment lineup included live bands, DJs and dance performances. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)

 Taylor Gerlach

The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.

The list features a St. Patrick’s Day Festival, a free painting night for adults and a college night at Fun Galaxy Athens. Follow the links for more information for any event.

Monday, March 9

The Rook and Pawn telenovela night

What: The Rook and Pawn is hosting a free telenovela themed night after the popular show, Pasión de las Pasiones. Those in attendance will act and play through stories with dramatic reveals, explosive confrontations, evil twins and more.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 294 W Washington St #300

Tuesday, March 10

Adult paint night at Bogart Library

What: Adults can enjoy a free night of painting at the Bogart Library—the artists in attendance will be painting with winter colors.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Where: 200 Burson Ave, Bogart, GA 30622

Wednesday, March 11

Nerd Trivia at Grindhouse Killer Burgers

What: Grindhouse Killer Burgers is hosting a night of "nerd trivia" with prizes and house cash for any winners. 

Time: 8-11 p.m.

Where: 1553 S Lumpkin St.

Thursday, March 12

College Night at Fun Galaxy Athens

What: Fun Galaxy Athens, local roller skating rink, is hosting a college night—students must bring their college ID to enter and bowl for just $6.

Time: 8-11 p.m.

Where: 3030 Cherokee Rd.

Friday, March 13

Athens Showgirl Cabaret at That Bar

What: The Athens Showgirl Cabaret will perform at That Bar and include a special guest, Vivian Valium. The event is 21 and up, doors open at 9 p.m. and there will be no cover fee.

Time: 10:30-12 p.m.

Where: 251 W Clayton St.

Saturday, March 14

Athens St. Patrick’s Day Festival

What: Southern Festivals is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day festival. Clayton Street will be closed off for the festival, which will include vendors, rides, music, food trucks and entertainment for children. Admission is free.

Time: 1-10 p.m.

Where: Clayton St.

