The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes an insect festival, multiple film screenings and training courses on farming, dealing with coyotes and bleeding control. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, September 23
Grow Your Own Business: Small Farm Business Basics
What: Heart of Harvest Farm owner and operator Paul Sorah is hosting an informational class on how to start a farm business. The class is the first in a 6-week course for beginning farmers. The event is open to the public. Those interested in attending must RSVP here.
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library, Room B at 2025 Baxter St.
UGA Engineering and Computer Science Career and Internship Fair
What: The University of Georgia Career Center is hosting a career and internship fair for undergraduate and graduate students looking to pursue positions in the fields of engineering and computer science. Students are expected to wear business professional attire and bring printed copies of their resume. Shuttles will run from Driftmier and Soule Hall to the Classic Center from 4-8:30 p.m.
Time: 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center, 300 N. Thomas St.
Tuesday, September 24
What: Athens Academy is hosting a free screening of “LIKE,” an IndieFlix documentary exploring the effects of technology and social media on the brain. The event is open to the entire Athens community.
Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Athens Academy at 1281 Spartan Ln.
"Los Ojos del Camino” Screening
What: Multiple departments within UGA are sponsoring a free screening of the indigenous-language film “Los Ojos del Camino” with English subtitles. Director Rodrigo Otero Heraud will take comments and questions after the screening. Refreshments will not be provided, but the Cine snack bar will be available for purchases.
Time: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Ciné at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
Wednesday, September 25
Stop the Bleed: Bleeding Control Training
What: The Office of Emergency Preparedness is hosting a training course on bleeding control and wound packing. Skill demonstration is a part of the class. The event is open to all UGA students, faculty and staff members and free to attend.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Room 352 at 45 Baxter St.
District 5 Townhall with Tim Denson
What: District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson is hosting a townhall to discuss the Athens-Clarke County Animal Control Department. Staff from the department will be present to discuss plans, hear concerns and answer questions. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library, Room A at 2025 Baxter St.
Thursday, September 26
What: The UGA Office of Sustainability and Speak Out for Species is sponsoring a lecture on the rise of coyote activity in metropolitan areas and strategies for avoiding human-coyote conflict from Atlanta Coyote Project co-founder and associate professor of biology at Berry College Dr. Chris Mowry. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room 248
Japanese Superhero Double Feature at Flicker
What: Flicker Theatre and Bar and Pachinko Pop Cinema are holding a Japanese superhero double feature of the 1966 sci-fi monster film "Golden Bat" and the first episode of the 1972 television series "Gallant Hero Lion-Maru." The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar at 263 W. Washington St.
Friday, September 27
Dana Wildsmith Discussion and Book Signing
What: Avid Bookshop is inviting north Georgia-based author Dana Wildsmith to discuss her latest novel "One Night," a story of survival and the healing process. The event is open to the public and free to attend, but purchasing a copy of the book at Avid is strongly encouraged.
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop at 493 Prince Ave.
Musical Machismo: The Singing Charro and National Masculinity in Cine Mexicano (1936-1952)
What: The Departments of Theatre and Film Studies and Entertainment and Media Studies are holding a discussion on the Mexican comedia ranchera film genre and the visual and musical depiction of the singing 'charro' in 1936's "Allá en el Rancho Grande," 1941's "¡Ay Jalisco, no te rajes!" and 1946's "Los tres García." The event is open to all UGA students, faculty and staff members.
Time: 12:20-1:10
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room 214 at 48 Baxter St.
Saturday, September 28
What: Nick Prueher of "The Colbert Report" and Joe Pickett of "The Onion" are showcasing footage from VHS tapes salvaged at garage sales, thrift stores and other irreverent locales, from the "curiously-produced industrial training video to the forsaken home movie donated to Goodwill." Prueher and Pickett will provide live commentary and updates on the subjects featured in the films. Tickets for the 7:30 and 9:30 showtimes can be purchased for $14 here.
Time: 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ciné at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
What: The State Botanical Garden of Georgia is welcoming community members for its 28th annual Insect-ival. Roach and beetle races, an insect café, puppet shows and a lot of insects will be available at the event. Two butterfly releases will be held on the lawn of the International Garden at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Pre-registration is not required.
Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center at 2450 S. Milledge Ave.
