The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list features a comedy show to benefit the homeless, a production of “Vanity Fair” and an event with Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, February 24
What: Wine bar Butcher & Vine is hosting a game night. Participants can borrow a board game from the bar or bring their own. The event is free to enter and $8 glasses of wine will be sold.
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Butcher & Vine at 37 Greensboro Hwy.
Tuesday, February 25
What: The 20th annual Mary Frances Early Lecture will celebrate the naming of UGA’s College of Education in her honor. Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick will deliver the address. The event is free.
Time: 2 p.m.
Where: Georgia Center of Continuing Education at 1197 South Lumpkin St.
Wednesday, February 26
What: Eight comedians from Athens and Atlanta present a comedy show to benefit the homeless. There is a $5 suggested donation for the event.
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Buvez at 585 Barber St. Suite A
Thursday, February 27
What: UGA Theatre presents playwright Kate Hamill’s production of “Vanity Fair,” an adaptation of the classic novel. Tickets are $12-$16 through UGA Theatre’s website.
Time: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Cellar Theatre at 255 Baldwin St.
Friday, February 28
A Conversation with Gabby Douglas
What: University Union is hosting Olympic gold medalist gymnast Gabby Douglas. Tickets are available from the Tate Business Office online and in person. Tickets are free for fees-paid students.
Time: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center at 45 Baxter St.
Saturday, February 29
Queer Heaven! Drag Show, Live Music and Dance Party
What: The Caledonia Lounge is hosting Queer Heaven, a drag show, music and dance party, featuring live music and drag performances from five drag queens. The event is 21 and up, and there will be a $7 cover.
Time: 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Where: The Caledonia Lounge at 256 W. Clayton St.
