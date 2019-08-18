The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes an unveiling of the city's newest mural, open committee meetings and a number of back-to-school barbecues for University of Georgia students. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, August 19
Lambda Alliance Fall Barbeque(er)
What: The University of Georgia’s LGBTQA+ student-led Lambda Alliance organization is hosting a free summer barbecue in Reed Quad. Vegetarian options will be provided. Those interested in attending must RSVP online.
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Reed Quad
Oconee County Library Book Club
What: The 3rd Monday Book Club will meet at the Oconee County Library to discuss “Memoirs of a Geisha” by Arthur Golden. Copies of the book are available behind the circulation desk. New members are encouraged to come.
Time: 8-9 p.m.
Where: Oconee County Library at 1080 Experiment Station Rd.
What: Flicker Theatre and Bar is showing Flying Lotus’ 2017 film “Kuso” at 7 p.m. A performance from Los Angeles-based grunge outfit Ramonda Hammer will follow. You can purchase tickets at the door.
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar at 263 W. Washington St.
Tuesday, August 20
Office of Institutional Diversity Ice Cream Social
What: The Office of Institutional Diversity is hosting an ice cream social for students to learn about the academic, social and leadership programs available in the department.
Time: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Holmes-Hunter Academic Building at 101 Herty Drive
What: The Center for Student Activities & Involvement is welcoming new transfer students at Tate Grand Hall to enjoy free food, discover ways to get involved and learn more about campus resources. All students are encouraged to attend. Those interested in attending the free event must RSVP online.
Time: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Tate Grand Hall at 45 Baxter St.
What: Athens residents can get the chance to do the Cat Pose with adoptable kittens at the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department’s third “Kitty Yoga” event. The event costs $5 to attend, and all proceeds go towards the Circle of Friends Animal Society. Attendees must register online. You can bring your own mat or rent one for $2.
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Memorial Park, Recreation Hall at 293 Gran Ellen Dr.
Wednesday, August 21
UGA Miracle's Back to School BBQ Bash
What: UGA Miracle is hosting a free barbecue to welcome new students to the campus and celebrate the start of a new year. The event will feature outdoor activities, live music, free food and puppies.
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Legion Field at 825 S. Lumpkin St.
What: The Athens Cultural Affairs Commission is holding an official ribbon cutting ceremony for Athens’ new "Hot Corner: An Athens Legacy" mural. The event will feature guest speakers, live music and local vendors.
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: 133 E. Washington St.
What: Athens Area Habitat for Humanity and WUGA FM are hosting a panel to update sections of local zoning and building codes that impede housing affordability. Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz, State Representative Spencer Frye and others are set to speak. The event is free and anyone can attend. The discussion will be recorded and broadcast on WUGA's Athens News Matters on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library, Appleton Auditorium at 2025 Baxter St.
Thursday, August 22
What: University of Georgia Spanish professor and dance instructor Fuad Elhage is leading beginner Tango lessons in preparation for UGA Tango Club and Ciné’s upcoming Milonga Tropical event. The lessons are free and there is no specific dress code.
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Room 480 at 45 Baxter St.
Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Meeting
What: The Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee is holding its monthly membership meeting. The meeting is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter St.
Friday, August 23
What: UGA Tango Club and Ciné are hosting the city’s first Milonga Dance Party for dancers of all different levels. The event is free to attend and will feature live music by the Athens Tango Project. Those interested in dancing are encouraged to attend the free Tango lesson before the event.
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Ciné at 234 W Hancock Ave.
The Masquerade Presents: Lunar Vacation at Caledonia Lounge
What: Dream-pop outfit Lunar Vacation are performing at Caledonia alongside femme-centric punk band Garden Club. Tickets are $17 for attendees ages 18-20 and $15 for those 21 and over. Tickets are available online.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Caledonia Lounge at 256 W. Clayton St
Saturday, August 24
What: Books For Keeps will be selling lightly-used hardbacks, paperbacks and children's books for under $2 at its ninth annual Book Sale. Proceeds will go towards providing books to children from low-income families in grades K-12.
Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: 1860 South Barnett Shoals Road
What: ServeUGA is hosting its annual Dawg Day of Service to provide students an opportunity to volunteer in the community. Those interested in volunteering can sign up for a position online or register the day of the event. Groups will depart at 10am for their service site and return at 1 p.m. A light breakfast, lunch and transportation will be provided.
Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Tate Grand Hall at 45 Baxter St.
Sunday, August 25
What: The Athens Historical Society and Athens-Clarke County Library Heritage Room are inviting authors Maxine Easom and Patsy Arnold to discuss their new book “Across the River: The People, Places and Culture of East Athens.” The event is free to attend. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Time: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library, Appleton Auditorium at 2025 Baxter St.
