The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list features a winter food market, a “The Office”-themed trivia night and a free hypnotist show. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, Jan. 6
Hypnotist Show at Tate Student Center
What: The Center for Student Activities and Involvement at UGA is hosting magician and hypnotist Mat LaVore. CSAI will host two shows, the first one at 7 p.m. and the final at 9 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center at 45 Baxter St., Athens, Georgia 30605
Tuesday, Jan. 7
"The Office" Trivia Night at The Foundry
What: Classic City Trivia is hosting a trivia night based on the T.V. show, “The Office.” The event is free to the public and those interested can register online. The top two teams will receive a prize.
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: The Foundry at 295 E. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Free Panel: “A Conversation with Creature Comforts and Allagash”
What: The free panel will include the heads of Creature Comforts Brewing Co. and Allagash Brewing Co., Grace Bagwell Adams, an assistant professor of health policy and management at UGA and Athens Wellbeing Project. The conversation will be geared toward questions from Athenians and local brewing companies.
The discussion will be followed by a public reception at 6 p.m. in the Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Tasting Room at 271 W. Hancock Ave. in downtown Athens.
Time: Panel discussion: 4 p.m | Reception: 6 p.m.
Where: Panel: Studio 225 at 225 W. Broad St., Athens, GA 30601 | Reception: Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Tasting Room at 271 W. Hancock Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 9
African American Music Heritage Presentation
What: The Lyndon House Arts Center and Athens Cultural Affairs Commission are hosting a presentation on African American music heritage in Athens. The event will focus on the history and importance of Black music in Athens and will include three speakers.
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: The Lyndon House Arts Center at 211 Hoyt St., Athens GA, 30601
Friday, Jan. 10
Athens Showgirl Cabaret at That Bar
What: Local drag performers Kellie Divine, Jenn Sparx, Veronica Foxx and more will perform their first show of the year. The event is open to those 21 and over, and there is no cover charge.
Time: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: That Bar at 251 W. Clayton St., Athens, Georgia
Saturday, Jan. 11
Indoor Winter Market 2020 at Barber Street Jittery Joe’s
What: The Culinary Kitchen of Athens, a local non-profit, is hosting an indoor market featuring local food vendors. The event is free to attend and will feature a variety of foods and goods to purchase.
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Jittery Joe's Coffee at 425 Barber St. Athens, GA, 30601
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.