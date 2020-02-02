The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list features a silent disco, free gallery exhibit and a lunar new year festival. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, February 3
Silent Disco at Tate Student Center
What: University Union is presenting a silent disco at the Tate Student Center Grand Hall. The event is free to all UGA students who paid their activity fees.
Time: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center at 45 Baxter St.
Tuesday, February 4
What: Southern Belles & Beaus and Enchanted Events are hosting a meet and greet from the film “Frozen” characters Elsa and Olaf at Texas Roadhouse. All in attendance can also enjoy a free airbrush tattoo.
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Texas Roadhouse at 1021 Dowdy Rd.
Wednesday, February 5
Gallery Talk at Lamar Dodd School of Art
What: The Lamar Dodd School of Art is hosting its triennial faculty exhibition, featuring speakers such as Stephen Scheer, Drema Montgomery, Julie Spivey, and Demitra Thomloudis. The exhibit is on display until Feb. 20.
Time: 12:20-1:20 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center at 45 Baxter St
Thursday, February 6
What: "Tiny Universe #3" includes small works by over 70 Athens and Atlanta-based artists, most of whom have previously exhibited at Hotel Indigo. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Hotel Indigo at 500 College Ave.
Friday, February 7
Ramsey Concert Hall “New Owner”
What: The Last Great Hunt, Australia’s theater company performs “New Owner," a show combining puppetry, live action and animation that takes audiences on an adventure from a dog's perspective. Tickets range from $15-30.
Time: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Jackson Street Building at 285 South Jackson St.
Saturday, February 8
What: The Asian American Student Association is presenting the 2020 Lunar New Year Festival—the theme is “New Generations.” The dress code is semi-formal or traditional and free to all ASSA members. Tickets are $7 for UGA students and $10 for the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Tate Center Grand Hall at 45 Baxter St
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.