Monday, November 11
What: Sharkwing Sketch Comedy is hosting the first of its two-night fall comedy show. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arena Theater, Fine Arts Building at 255 Baldwin St.
What: Six teams of UGA students will pitch their businesses to a panel of local entrepreneurs, alumni and investors for a chance to win $5,000. Free food and drinks will be provided. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Main Room, Studio 225 at 225 W. Broad St.
Tuesday, November 12
4'33" Spotlight on the Arts Scholarship Competition
What: The Georgia Museum of Art will present its 4'33" Spotlight on the Arts Scholarship Competition to highlight historical, theoretical and critical research in the arts by UGA students.
Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: 90 Carlton St.
Andrea L. Dennis Book Discussion
What: Avid Bookshop is hosting local author and University of Georgia School of Law professor Andrea L. Dennis to discuss her book "Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America." The event is open to the public and free to attend. Purchasing a copy of the book is encouraged.
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop at 493 Prince Ave.
Wednesday, November 13
2019 McGill Lecture and Symposium
What: Deputy General Counsel for the New York Times David McCraw will present 2019's McGill Lecture titled “Fake Fake News: The Press, The President, and the Future of the First Amendment." The event is free to attend and open to all current students at UGA.
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room 150 at 48 Baxter St.
What: Foodshed UGA and the Athens-Clarke County Recycling Division is hosting a forum to highlight work in the fields of food production, food access and food waste. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Ciné, The Lab at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
Thursday, November 14
2019 Rural Healthcare Symposium
What: The University of Georgia School of Law is hosting its fourth annual Rural Healthcare Symposium to discuss how Georgia's rural health organizations prepare for risk, sustained service and success. Stacey Abrams, former gubernatorial nominee and former Georgia House Democratic Leader, will deliver the keynote address. The event is free to attend and open to the republic. Registration is requested.
Time: 9-4:30 p.m.
Where: Dean Rusk Hall, Larry Walker Room at 325 Herty Dr.
Mark Menjivar Panel Discussion
What: The Athens Institute for Contemporary Art is hosting a panel discussion with visiting artist Mark Menjivar and UGA Latin America and Caribbean Studies Institute faculty members on the intersection of violence in Central America and American politics. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: ATHICA, Suite 1200 at 675 Pulaski St.
Friday, November 12
What: The State Botanical Garden of Georgia is hosting a festival to celebrate local horticultural and agricultural history with music, arts and crafts and educational classes. Vendors will demonstrate natural dying, seed saving, wood carving, lace making, beekeeping and more. Workshops will be held throughout the day. The event is $2 per person and $10 per family.
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia at 2450 S. Milledge Ave.
Gonzoriffic Underground Movie Show
What: Gonzoriffic and Ciné are presenting their 12th annual homemade cinema festival. This year's selections include Jennie Cain's "The Last Person on Earth," Lina July's "Annabelle Terror of Darkness" and other films. The event is free and open to the public.
Time: 11:55 p.m.-11:55 p.m.
Where: Cine at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.