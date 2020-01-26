The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list features a screening of a free new documentary on voting suppression, a student skate night and an early screening of the movie "Birds of Prey."
Monday, January 27
Maureen Johnson Book Discussion
What: Avid Bookshop and Athens-Clarke County Library Teen Services present Maureen Johnson to discuss the new young adult novel, "The Hand on the Wall." The event is free to the public and the novel will be available for purchase.
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Where: ACC Library at 2025 Baxter St.
Tuesday, January 28
Screening of Documentary on Voting Suppression
What: The screening of the documentary, "Suppressed: The Fight to Vote" featuring Athens community leaders is free to the public. The screening will be followed by an open discussion on voting in Athens.
Time: 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Cine Athens at 234 W Hancock Ave.
Wednesday, January 29
Advanced Screening: Birds of Prey
What: University Union presents an advanced screening of "Birds of Prey" starring Margot Robbie. The event is free for UGA students and wristbands for entry will be handed out beginning at 7 p.m. in front of Tate Theatre.
Time: 9 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center at 45 Baxter St.
Thursday, January 30
Skate Night at Athens Skate Inn
What: WOUG 90.5 FM is hosting a late night skate event at Athens Skate Inn. UGA students will pay $3 for a pair of skates and two hours on the rink.
Time: 10 p.m.-12 a.m.
Where: Athens Skate Inn at 295 Commerce Blvd.
Friday, January 31
Athens Academy: An Evening With Sherlock Holmes
What: The Athens Academy cast and crew of the Middle School drama department will produce three short Sherlock Holmes mysteries. Tickets are $2 for students and $5 for adults.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Athens Academy at 1218 Spartan Ln.
Saturday, February 1
Athens’ Third Annual Mindfulness Fair
What: The third annual Mindfulness Fair will be held at the ACC Library and will include exhibits featuring yoga, meditation and multiple speakers.
Time: 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Where: ACC Library at 2025 Baxter St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.