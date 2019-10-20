The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes a festival of kindness, an information session on the Firefly Trail and a free bad movie night. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, October 21
What: The University of Georgia’s University Union is hosting an entertainment-themed bingo night free for all students with a valid UGA ID.
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall at 48 Baxter St.
What: Minnesota-based emo-punk group Remo Drive and the Atlanta-based bands Lunar Vacation and Pike Co. are playing an all-ages show at the 40 Watt Club. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets for $15 in advance or $18 at the door.
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: 40 Watt Club at 285 W. Washington St.
Tuesday, October 22
Firefly Trail Information Session
What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is hosting a public information open house on the proposed plans for the TSPLOST-funded extension of the Firefly Trail in Winterville. All community members are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: ACC Streets & Drainage Department, Training Room at 605 Spring Valley Rd.
What: Ciné is screening "Eyes of the Werewolf" as a part of its monthly Bad Movie Night series. The film follows a blind scientist after he is implanted with the eyes of a slaughtered lycanthrope. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Time: 8:30-10 p.m.
Where: Ciné at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
Wednesday, October 23
What: The Boybutante AIDS Foundation is hosting an all-ages drag bingo night to raise money for agencies supporting HIV/AIDS advocacy in Northeast Georgia. The event is free to attend and pay-to-play. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the five rounds of bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
Time: 5 p.m.
Where: The Foundry at 295 E. Dougherty St.
Workshop: Ace Your Tests and Final Exams
What: The Division of Academic Enhancement is hosting a test preparation workshop for UGA students. Attendees will learn ways to predict and prepare for difficult test questions and "get in sync" with professors.
Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: The Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room 214 at 48 Baxter St.
Thursday, October 24
What: Athens YMCA is hosting its second annual free Trunk or Treat event for all accompanied children 12 and under. The event is open to children with special needs and their families at 5:15 and open to the public at 6:30.
Time: 5:15-7:30 p.m.
Where: Athens YMCA at 915 Hawthorne Ave.
What: The University Union is hosting its first of four showings of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Tickets are $3 for activities-fees-paid students and $5 for non-students. Tickets can be purchased here.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Theatre at 45 Baxter St.
Friday, October 25
What: Karma Coffee is hosting its annual "festival of kindness" featuring live music, acts of kindness and community organizations. The festival is open to the public and free to attend.
Time: 12-4 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Lawn at 45 Baxter St.
What: Local psychics Landon B. and Leyla G. are providing tarot readings for all interested members of the community. Each reading is $10-$15.
Time: 4:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Buvez at 585 Barber St.
Saturday, October 26
Charity Motorcycle Ride and Car Show
What: The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 19th annual Charity Motorcycle Ride and Car Show. The cost to participate is $35 per bike or $35 per vehicle. Proceeds will benefit Family Connection and the CCSO D.A.R.E. Unit.
Time: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. for registration; 1:00 p.m. for the ride
Where: Cornerstone Church at 4680 Lexington Rd.
