The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes a holiday market supporting black-owned businesses, free yoga and group fitness classes and a free screening of a 1978 Chinese martial arts film. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, December 9
Finals Free Week
What: The Ramsey Student Center is continuing its weeklong free group fitness classes for UGA students, faculty and staff to "burn off the stress of finals." The free classes do not include small group training.
Time: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities at 330 River Rd.
Bad Movie Night: Showdown at the Equator
What: Flicker Theatre & Bar is presenting a screening of "Showdown at the Equator," a 1978 Chinese martial arts film. The showing is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar at 263 W. Washington St.
Tuesday, December 10
Free Screening of "Talking Black in America”
What: The Institute for African American Studies is presenting a free screening of "Talking Black in America," a documentary based on research involving American language dialects. A discussion led by UGA Assistant Professor of Linguistics Jon Forrest will follow the film.
Time: 9 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library at 2020 Baxter St.
Pilkeypalooza: Dog Man Fetch-22 Release Party
What: Barnes & Noble is hosting a release party for Dav Pilkey's new children's book "Dog Man: Fetch-22" with games and activities for young readers. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Barnes & Noble at 3650 Atlanta Hwy
Wednesday, December 11
What: Creature Comforts Brewery is hosting a holiday market featuring artisanal goods from 20 local vendors, including Hobo Cheese Co., Very Good Puzzle Co. Spindle & Cone and more. Local artwork will also be available to purchase. The market is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 5-9 p.m.
Where: Creature Comforts Brewery at 271 W. Hancock Ave.
What: Heckle Hell Comedy is hosting their last comedy show of the year with performances from Madeline Zimmer, Ngozi and Al-Gorjus Buddah. Five open mic spots are available. The comedy show is $3 to attend and open to the public.
Time: 9 p.m.-11 p.m.
Where: That Bar at 251 W. Clayton St.
Thursday, December 12
What: Ellen Walker will present her new book "It Is Well: The Life and Times of James Russell." A discussion between Walker and Smith — her subject and the founder of the Athens Voices of Truth community choir — will follow. The event is free to attend and open to the public, but purchasing a copy of the book is encouraged.
Time: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop at 493 Prince Ave.
What: The Athens-Clarke County Library has organized two beginner's yoga classes to help de-stress during the holiday season. The yoga classes are free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 12-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter St.
Friday, December 13
Athens Showgirl Cabaret at That Bar
What: Local drag performers Kellie Divine, Jenn Sparx, Veronica Foxx and more will perform a Christmas show just in time for the holidays. Doors open at 9pm and the show begins at 10:30pm. The show is $3 to attend and open to those 21 and over.
Time: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: That Bar at 251 W Clayton St.
What: Dining Services is hosting its annual Cook's Holiday special at Bolton Dining Commons. Creamy southern style shrimp and grits, roasted turkey breast, wild mushroom risotto and other dishes will be served. Musical accompaniments will be provided. The meal is free to attend for students, faculty or staff with a meal plan and $17.95 for adults.
Time: 11:30-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Bolton Dining Commons at 790 S. Lumpkin St.
Saturday, December 14
What: The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement is hosting a Swadeshi Black Market & Co-Op to support black and brown business owners. The market will feature music, food, vendors and community networking opportunities.
Time: 1-5 p.m.
Where: Creature Comforts Brewery at 271 W. Hancock Ave.
What: Indie South is hosting a holiday artist market with over 100 local artisans and vintage collectors. Handmade home goods, clothing, food, jewelry and other gifts will be sold. The market is $3 to attend and open to the public. The price of admission includes food trucks, live music, kids' activities and art demos.
Time: 10-5 p.m.
Where: 440 Foundry Pavilion at 440 Foundry St.
