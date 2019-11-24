The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list includes a handful of holiday markets, an information session on Internet security and a free nature walk. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, November 25
What: The co-founder of the Escola de Teatro Popular in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will discuss the creation and evolution of the Theatre of the Oppressed. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building, Room 400 at 255 Baldwin Street
Faculty Artist Series: David Starkweather
What: Cellist David Starkweather will perform with pianist Damon Denton and tenor Gregory Broughton. Tickets range from $2-$12 and can be purchased here. The performance is open to the public.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Concert Hall at 230 River Rd.
Tuesday, November 26
Computer Class: iPad/iPhone Basics
What: The Athens-Clarke County Library is hosting a computer class on Internet privacy and security and tips on how to protect your personal information. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Registration is required. Those interested in attending can sign up at the Information Services Desk.
Time: 10 a.m.
Where: The Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter St.
Ad Blanco and Clarke Central at The Foundry
What: Local rock band Ad Blanco and "power trio on a power trip" Clarke Central are performing at The Foundry. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: The Foundry at 295 E. Dougherty St.
Wednesday, November 27
What: The Athens Farmers Market is hosting a holiday market in the parking lot of Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market. Local produce and prepared food will be available for purchase. The market is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market at 815 N Chase St.
Open-Mic Night
What: Boar's Head Lounge is hosting an open-mic jam hosted by Louis Phillip Pelot. The event is free to attend and open to the public. All types of musicians are encouraged to attend.
Time: 11 p.m.
Where: Boar’s Head Lounge at 260 E. Washington St.
Thursday, November 28
What: The Oconee County Library is hosting a night of Netflix's "Stranger Things" trivia. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Oconee County Library at 1080 Experiment Station Rd.
What: The State Botanical Garden of Georgia is hosting a nature walk accompanied by readings of nature writings. Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring nature writings or poems to share with the group. The walk is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 9 a.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center Fountain at 2450 S. Milledge Ave.
Friday, November 29
What: Normal Books is inviting Santa and his helpers to meet children and help "kick off the holiday shopping season." The event is free to attend and open to the public. Snacks will be provided.
Time: 2-5 p.m.
Where: Normal Books at 1238 Prince Ave.
What: Happy Valley Pottery will begin the first day of its three-day holiday sale featuring pottery, paintings, jewelry, candles and other handmade products by local artists. Demonstrations on Raku and glassblowing will be offered. The market is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: 1210 Carson Graves Rd.
Saturday, November 30
What: Grateful Dead cover band Cosmic Charlie will perform selections from Pink Floyd for a special "Dark Side of the Dead" show. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre at 215 N Lumpkin St.
What: Normal Books is hosting a holiday market featuring local Normaltown businesses. Book suggestions will be provided. The market is free to attend and open to the public.
Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Normal Books at 1238 Prince Ave.
