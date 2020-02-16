The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to Athenians and University of Georgia students.
The list features a President's day bash, a night of poetrty and a Mardi Gras celebration. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, February 17
President's Bash at Rush Athens
What: Rush Athens Trampoline park is hosting a President's day bash from 1-3 p.m. The event will be feature balloon animals and giveaways.
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Rush Athens at 10 Huntington Rd, Ste B.
Tuesday, February 18
What: The Oconee County Library will be celebrating Mardi Gras with music, crafts, snacks and more. The event is free to attend and begins at 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m.
Where: Oconee County Library at 1080 Experiment Station Rd, Watkinsville GA 30677
Wednesday, February 19
What: UGA's Global Health Union will be screening "City of Joy" a documentary following a safe haven for women recovering from acts of violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center at 45 Baxter St.
Thursday, February 20
What: The Georgia Review is presenting a night of poetry and fiction at Ciné. The event features readings from poets Carmen Giménez Smith and author Tiphanie Yanique.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Ciné at 234 W. Hancock Ave.
Friday, February 21
What: The UGA Theatre will be presenting the production of Vanity Fair, a modern retake on William Makepeace Thackeray’s novel. The show will begin at 8 p.m. in the Cellar Theatre. Tickets range from $12-16.
Time: 8-10 p.m.
Where: UGA Theatre at 230 River Rd.
Saturday, February 22
What: Terrapin Beer Co. is hosting a percentage night where all proceeds will go toward the Boybutante AIDS Foundation. The night will include performances from local drag favorites as well.
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co. at 265 Newton Bridge Rd.
