200516_ks_FarmersMarket_0009.jpg

A baking vendor discusses their product with a potential customer. The Athens Farmers Market opened for vendors and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but took precautions to keep all parties as safe as possible on May 16, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)

The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of virtual events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a farmer’s market, book discussion and Tate Virtual Poster Sale.

Follow the links for more information for any event.

Wednesday, September 16

Virtual book discussion

What: The Athens Clarke County Library hosts a virtual discussion of the book, The Street of a Thousand Blossoms by Gail Tsukiyama.

Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Friday, September 18

Tate Virtual Poster Sale

What: Each semester, the Tate Poster Sale takes place—this year, it will take place virtually. All posters are buy 3, get 1 free, and shipping is free as well.

Register here.

Time: 11:02 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, September 5

Athens Farmers Market

What: The market is open with new COVID-19 guidelines, those at the market must wear a mask, pre-order when possible, keep your family home and use cashless payments.

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.