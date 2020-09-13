The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of virtual events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a farmer’s market, book discussion and Tate Virtual Poster Sale.
Follow the links for more information for any event.
Wednesday, September 16
What: The Athens Clarke County Library hosts a virtual discussion of the book, The Street of a Thousand Blossoms by Gail Tsukiyama.
Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Friday, September 18
What: Each semester, the Tate Poster Sale takes place—this year, it will take place virtually. All posters are buy 3, get 1 free, and shipping is free as well.
Register here.
Time: 11:02 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.
Saturday, September 5
What: The market is open with new COVID-19 guidelines, those at the market must wear a mask, pre-order when possible, keep your family home and use cashless payments.
Time: 8:00 a.m. - 12 p.m.
