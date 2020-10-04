The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of virtual events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a drive in movie, a panel about fact-finding with The Red & Black and a virtual concert.
Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, Oct. 5
Vanessa Veselka in conversation with Karolina Waclawiak for “The Great Offshore Grounds”
What: Avid Bookshop presents author Vanessa Veselka, in conversation with author Karolina Waclawiak, for a virtual discussion about Veselka’s book, “The Great Offshore Grounds.”
Time: 7–8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
What: A drive-in movie presented by the University Union at the intramural fields, lot E01.
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Panel Talk: COVID-19 Fact-Finding: A Virtual Conversation with The Red & Black
What: In a webinar, learn how student reporters from The Red & Black have researched and reported on COVID-19, navigating a complex and often politicized information landscape.
Time: 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Sunflower Concert: Caroline Aiken
What: This virtual Sunflower Concert features Caroline Aiken and the opening set of Whisper Kiss.
Time: 7–9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Idea Lab Conversation: Arts + Sustainability
What: Abigail West, artist, activist, and recent Creature Comforts artist-in-residence, will host a virtual informal conversation about reclamation and creative reuse in businesses and artist studios.
Time: 3–4 p.m.
