The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features an Athens Bridal Show, live musical performances, business competitions for Terry College of Business students and Georgia Craft Beer Day at Southern Brewing Company.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Athens Bridal Show
What: A bridal event where brides and grooms can meet wedding professionals. Tickets are $15 at the door or $10 in advance.
When: 12:30-3 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
Eat the Runt
What: The UGA Department of Theatre and Film Studies presents “Eat the Runt,” a satirical play on office politics. Tickets are $12 for students and $16 for non-students and can be purchased here. The event is recurring through March 3.
When: 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Fine Arts Building - Cellar Theater
255 Baldwin St., Athens, GA 30602
Monday, Feb. 28
College of Family and Consumer Sciences Open House
What: An open house for those interested in majors in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences.. Current FACS students will be available to speak with attendees and both in-person and virtual sessions will take place.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Dawson Hall, room 112
305 Sanford Dr., Athens, GA 30602
Tuesday, March 1
Terry Business Skill Tournament
What: The first annual Terry Business Skill Tournament is designed for undergraduate students to obtain business acumen skills through case studies varying across different business skills. The competition is free and students are invited to form teams of three (one student must be a Terry College major) and learn to practice different business skills in the business world. Winners of the competition will win prizes. Register here. For questions, email ip68227@uga.edu.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Terry College of Business, TBD
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Stars of Vienna
What: Musical program that pairs Vienna artists Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms’ compositions. Performers include Wu Han, James Thompson, Matthew Lipman and David Finckel. Tickets are $10 for students and $35-$55 for others. They can be purchased here. Masks must be worn at all times.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Rd., Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, March 2
$5 Cooking Class in the UHC Nutrition Kitchen
What: FYOS-approved cooking class for vegan pasta primavera and peanut butter mug cake. The class is $5 for students who have paid a health fee and $10 for non-fees paid students. To register, call the UHC Health Promotion Department at 706-542-8690.
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: University Health Center, Nutrition Kitchen
55 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602
Ripe Live Performance
What: Rock, funk, R&B, jazz and pop band Ripe from Boston will perform in Athens. Tickets are $20-$22 and can be purchased here.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, March 3
Russian Game Night
What: The UGA Russian Flagship Program will host a free evening of Russian board, card and word games led by one of the program's student ambassadors.
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Joseph E. Brown Hall, Lobby
595 S. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30605
Terry Night-In: Night at the Museum
What: Terry students can enjoy free fun activities such as mini canvas painting, a photo booth, games, food and other activities.
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Studio 225
225 W. Broad St., Athens, GA 30601
Friday, March 4
Morning Mindfulness
What: Guests are invited into galleries for a free guided mindfulness meditation including a variety of instructor-led meditation, movement and mindfulness techniques. No experience is necessary. This program is available both in-person and via Zoom. Email gmoa-tours@uga.edu to reserve an in-person seat or join online. This event is recurring every other Friday.
When: 9:30-10 a.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra with Conductor Donald Runnicles and Pianist Michelle Cann
What: Celebrated concert pianist and Curtis Institute faculty member Michelle Cann will perform a piano concerto by Florence Price, the first Black female composer to achieve national acclaim. Tickets are $45-$85 and can be purchased here. Masks must be worn at all times.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: UGA Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Rd., Athens, GA 30605
Saturday, March 5
Georgia Craft Beer Day at Southern Brewing Company
What: Georgia Beer Day is an annual celebration of Georgia craft beer and benefits the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild. In partnership with GCBG, $1 from every glass will be donated to their cause. The 2022 pint glass is a 16 oz. Libbey Becher, showcasing art by artist Ali Lamoreux. The theme this year, "From the Blue Ridge Mountains, to Driftwood Beach," will feature displays from “the beauty of Georgia with two of its most recognizable naturescapes.”
When: 2-10 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens, GA 30601
Eighth Annual Athens Hip Hop Awards
What: This is a red carpet event that places a spotlight on the Athens hip hop music scene, culture and minority business professionals. This is an opportunity for hip-hop artists, fans and the community to celebrate their love for music and culture with family and friends. Live performances and an award ceremony will take place. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. VIP table seating is available.
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: The Warehouse
346 E. Broad St., Athens, GA 30601