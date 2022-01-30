The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features Queer Trivia at Athentic Brewing Company, the 2022 virtual Holmes-Hunter Lecture and the Father & Daughter Dance at Lay Park.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Wednesday Night Titans, Yattie Westfield, Jace Bartet Live at Hendershot’s
What: Wednesday Night Titans, Yattie Westfield and Jace Bartet will perform at Hendershot’s. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased here. A valid ID and proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination is required at the door for entry. Vaccination cards in paper or digital form are accepted.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Hendershot's Coffee Bar
237 Prince Ave. Athens, GA, 30601
Monday, Jan. 31
Queer Trivia
What: Normally closed on Mondays in the winter, Athentic Brewing Company is hosting Queer Trivia because it’s “just too amazing to miss.”
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Ave. Athens, GA, 30601
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Holmes-Hunter Lecture 2022
What: Marilyn Holmes, wife of the late Hamilton Holmes Sr., will virtually present the 2022 Holmes-Hunter Lecture, which can be viewed here. The lecture is named in honor of Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Hamilton Holmes Sr., the first African American students to integrate the University of Georgia and has been held annually since 1985. The lecture will focus on race relations, civil rights and education.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Virtual
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
What: The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a concert-style theatre show and part of the Broadway Entertainment Series. Tickets range from $25-$80 and can be purchased here. The Classic Center is requiring all guests to wear a mask and either show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or a signed health affidavit. Find the most up-to-date information on their COVID policies here.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center Theatre
300 N. Thomas St. Athens, GA, 30601
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Zoom Curator Talk: Celebrating African American Artists
What: Shawnya Harris, Larry D. and Brenda A. Thompson, curators of African American and African Diasporic Art, will present a tour to celebrate African American artists for Black History Month. The program will highlight works of art from the Thompson Collection and works by other Black artists currently on view in the permanent collection wing. Register for the Zoom here. For questions, contact Hillary Brown at 706-542-1817 or hazbrown@uga.edu.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Thursday, Feb. 3
Performative Lecture: Burning
What: Courtney McCellan, an Atlanta-based artist and writer will present "Burning" a performative lecture combining personal narrative, research about stress, American mythology around progress and the work of Eadweard Muybridge. McCellan was named the 2021 Innovator in Residence at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Athenaeum
287 W. Broad St. Athens, GA 30605
Friday, Feb. 4
Shark Kisses And Llama Wishes
What: Celebrate Valentine's Day at Memorial Park by making shark and llama-themed cards and crafts for children ages six and under. Parents and chaperones have free admission and must accompany children. Tickets are $3 for children who are residents of Clarke County and $4 for non-residents. Masks are required and you can register here.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo
293 Gran Ellen Dr. Athens, GA, 30605
Father & Daughter Dance
What: Lay Park invites fathers and daughters ages 3-12 to dance and spend time together while enjoying a live DJ, giveaways and light refreshments. Tickets are $10 for each Clarke County resident father and daughter and $15 for non-resident father and daughter. Tickets for any additional person who is a resident are $2 and $3 for non-residents. You can register online here. Mask wearing is required at all times.
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Lay Park
297 Hoyt St. Athens, GA, 30601
Old 97's Live at Georgia Theatre
What: Dallas country and punk rock band Old 97’s will perform live at the Georgia Theatre. Tickets are $23-$27 and can be purchased here. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is required for entry.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N. Lumpkin St. Athens, GA, 30601
Saturday, Feb. 5
Sons Of Sailors: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute at the Rialto Club
What: Starting in Athens in 1980, Sons of Sailors: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band, has since performed on concert stages, cruise liners in the Caribbean and North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida. Tickets are $15-$60 and can be purchased here. Ages 16 and under are permitted if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Rialto Club at Hotel Indigo-Athens
500 College Ave. Athens, GA, 30601