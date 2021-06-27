The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features live music performances, a family-friendly nature program and Fourth of July events.
Wednesday, June 30
Hip-Hop Pit Stop feat. Yung Petro
What: The ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment, the Athens hip-hop community and Live Wire Athens collaborate to host a Hip-Hop Pit Stop. The event will feature a live performance by Yung Petro, an open-mic of Athens hip-hop artists and more. Tickets are $5.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Live Wire Athens
227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, July 1
Akademia Brewing Company: Bike Night
What: An event with the Athens Lita’s Women’s Motorcycle Collective raising money for charity. The event is free and happens on the first Thursday of every month.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Akademia Brewing Company
150 Crane Dr., Athens, GA 30606
Friday, July 2
What: Two live performances at International Grill & Bar as a part of its Summer Music Series. On Friday, punk group The Grawks/Aquaviva will perform. Instrumental surf rock band Spectre of Surf will perform on Saturday, July 3, at the same time.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30606
Saturday, July 3
Fourth of July J&J Flea Market
What: A Fourth of July celebration at the weekly J&J Flea Market. The event is family friendly and free.
When: 8 a.m.-5p.m.
Where: J&J Flea Market
11661 Commerce Road, Athens, GA 30607
What: One of three family-friendly nature education programs provided throughout the summer at Sandy Creek Nature Center. The event is free and includes a naturalist’s walk from 10-11 a.m., where participants have to register online. The walk is followed by a nature’s trading post event from 11 a.m. to noon, where registration is not required.
When: 10 a.m. - noon
Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center
205 Old Commerce Road, Athens, GA 30607
Classic City American Music Festival
What: A music festival with live performances and food trucks to celebrate the best of American music. Tickets are $12 online until July 2 and $15 the day of or at the door. Children 12 and under get in for free.
When: 1-11 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens, GA 30601
Star Spangled Classic Fireworks
What: The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government is hosting a firework show at Athens-Ben Epps Airport. The event can be viewed at the venue or from multiple parts of town. The event is free, but the venue has limited first-come, first-serve parking.
When: Parking opens at 7 p.m., fireworks launch at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Athens-Ben Epps Airport
1010 Ben Epps Dr., Athens, GA 30605