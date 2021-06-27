200703_ks_Fireworks_0006.jpg

Fireworks light the night sky. Athens-area locals gathered in their cars at the Athens Ben Epps Airport for the Star Spangled Classic firework show on July 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)

The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features live music performances, a family-friendly nature program and Fourth of July events.

Wednesday, June 30

Hip-Hop Pit Stop feat. Yung Petro

What: The ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment, the Athens hip-hop community and Live Wire Athens collaborate to host a Hip-Hop Pit Stop. The event will feature a live performance by Yung Petro, an open-mic of Athens hip-hop artists and more. Tickets are $5.

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Live Wire Athens

227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601

Thursday, July 1

Akademia Brewing Company: Bike Night

What: An event with the Athens Lita’s Women’s Motorcycle Collective raising money for charity. The event is free and happens on the first Thursday of every month. 

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Akademia Brewing Company 

150 Crane Dr., Athens, GA 30606

Friday, July 2

Summer Music Series

What: Two live performances at International Grill & Bar as a part of its Summer Music Series. On Friday, punk group The Grawks/Aquaviva will perform. Instrumental surf rock band Spectre of Surf will perform on Saturday, July 3, at the same time. 

When: 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: International Grill & Bar 

1155 Mitchell Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30606

Saturday, July 3

Fourth of July J&J Flea Market

What: A Fourth of July celebration at the weekly J&J Flea Market. The event is family friendly and free.

When: 8 a.m.-5p.m.

Where: J&J Flea Market 

11661 Commerce Road, Athens, GA 30607

Family Summer Nature Program

What: One of three family-friendly nature education programs provided throughout the summer at Sandy Creek Nature Center. The event is free and includes a naturalist’s walk from 10-11 a.m., where participants have to register online. The walk is followed by a nature’s trading post event from 11 a.m. to noon, where registration is not required.

When: 10 a.m. - noon

Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center 

205 Old Commerce Road, Athens, GA 30607

Classic City American Music Festival

What: A music festival with live performances and food trucks to celebrate the best of American music. Tickets are $12 online until July 2 and $15 the day of or at the door. Children 12 and under get in for free. 

When: 1-11 p.m.

Where: Southern Brewing Company

231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens, GA 30601

Star Spangled Classic Fireworks

What: The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government is hosting a firework show at Athens-Ben Epps Airport. The event can be viewed at the venue or from multiple parts of town. The event is free, but the venue has limited first-come, first-serve parking.

When: Parking opens at 7 p.m., fireworks launch at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Athens-Ben Epps Airport

1010 Ben Epps Dr., Athens, GA 30605