The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features the University of Georgia College of Journalism & Mass Communication Career Day, the Downtown Culinary Showcase at Hendershot’s and a new Birdwing Butterflies exhibition.
Sunday, Feb. 6
CornholeATL Spring League Registration – Southern Brewing Company and Terrapin Beer Co.
What: Georgia’s cornhole league returns to Athens for the spring, offering four different divisions of play to accommodate all levels.Registration for the event closes on March 14. Tournaments begin March 22 at Terrapin Beer Co. and March 23 at Southern Brewing Company. Registration for the tournaments can be found here for Terrapin Beer Co. and Southern Brewing Company.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens, GA 30601
Terrapin Beer Co.
265 Newton Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30607
Terrapin’s Annual Wake-N-Bake Off
What: Terrapin’s annual bake off will feature Athens area chefs and restaurants competing for the public vote, including South Kitchen + Bar, The Place, The Royal Peasant and Heirloom Cafe. Tickets are $20 and include samples from local restaurants, a commemorative Wake-n-Bake mug and a beer.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co.
265 Newton Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30607
Monday, Feb. 7
Biscuits with the Deans
What: Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources will host a free breakfast for students enrolled in the college.
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Building 1046, Atrium of Building
180 E Green St., Athens, GA 30602
Exhibition: The Birdwing Butterflies of Papua New Guinea
What: Birdwing butterflies, a group that includes the largest butterflies in the world, are on display at the University of Georgia Odum School of Ecology. The exhibit features specimens from the Georgia Museum of Natural History such as Wallace’s Golden Birdwing and the Goliath Birdwing, assembled by James W. Porter, Meigs Professor of Ecology Emeritus. This event is recurring Feb. 7-11, Feb. 14-18 and Feb. 21.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Ecology Building, Atrium
140 E Green St., Athens, GA 30602
Tuesday, Feb. 8
UGA College of Journalism & Mass Communication Career Day
What: Day-long event dedicated to connecting communications organizations with Grady students seeking internships and full-time roles in digital, print and broadcast journalism, entertainment, film, production, media sales, advertising and public relations.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall (5th Floor)
45 Baxter St., Athens, GA 30605
Downtown Culinary Showcase
What: The Downtown Culinary Showcase will support small Athens businesses and offer locally-made foods hosted by The Culinary Kitchen of Athens. Vendors will include The Witch's Wonder Emporium, Pop's Socks and The People's Produce. This event is recurring every Tuesday.
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s
237 Prince Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Association of Latino Professionals For America | Professionalism Workshop
What: The Association of Latino Professionals For America is hosting a professional development workshop in preparation for the Diversity & Inclusion Career Conference.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Amos Hall, B010
620 S Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30602
Thursday, Feb. 10
Student Night: Renaissance Romance
What: A night of music and renaissance-themed activities to celebrate the latest exhibitions, including “Wealth and Beauty: Pier Francesco Foschi and Painting in Renaissance Florence.”
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602
Friday, Feb. 11
Ecology Graduate Student Symposium: Day 1
What: The 28th annual Odum School of Ecology Graduate Student Symposium will showcase the latest research from University of Georgia ecology students. The two-day event is organized and run by Odum graduate students. The keynote speaker is ecology alumnus Marcelo Ardón Sayao.
When: 10:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: Ecology Building, Auditorium
140 E Green St., Athens, GA 30602
Love Your Body Cycling
What: Free rec sports love-cycling event leading up to Valentine’s Day. Ramsey Center membership is required.
When: 4:15-4:45 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, Studio E
330 River Rd., Athens, GA 30602
University Union: Palentine's Day
What: Free dinner and game-filled evening to kick off Valentine’s Day weekend.
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Grand Hall, 5th Floor
45 Baxter St., Athens, GA 30605
Saturday, Feb. 12
Orchid Madness - Botanic Musicale
What: The 15th year of the Botanic Musicale piano concert will feature internationally acclaimed musical artist Liza Stepanova and include a champagne meet and greet reception. Tickets are $20.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Day Chapel
2450 S Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30605