The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a voting discussion, an opera concert and a virtual escape room.
Monday, Nov. 9
Trombone Choirs and Chamber Ensembles Concert
What: The UGA Trombone Studio will perform a virtual Trombone Choirs and Chamber Ensembles concert live from Hodgson Hall. The concert features a balance of original and transcribed works for trombone chamber groups.
When: 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
History Comes Alive: Virtual Athens Chautauqua
What: The Athens Chautauqua virtually presents: "Through History's Lens / Clouded or Clear -- Looking Back at the 2020 Election.” A Chautauqua show is a historical reenactment of American heroes, where the members of the audience ask questions and converse one-on-one with the people who shaped our country and our world.
When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Virtual Panel: Behind the Scenes with Freelance Filmmakers
What: The Walter J. Brown Media Archives & Peabody Awards Collection will host a virtual panel discussion with freelance filmmakers and footage archivists Judith Aley, Solomon Polshek, and Rich Remsberg on Facebook Live.
The filmmakers will discuss their experience completing media archival research at the Special Collections Libraries and developing content for everyone from independent producers to big name production companies, such as HBO.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Voting 2020, Part III: Discussion
What: An informal and nonpartisan virtual discussion of the voting process and recent elections. This event is hosted by the Student-Faculty Committee of the School of Social Work.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12
What: Join Multicultural Services and Programs and Rec Sports for a workout at free outdoor group fitness classes on Reed Quad. Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. This workout will be yoga, pilates and stretching.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Reed Quad
Thursday Scholarship Series: Piano Extravaganza
What: This year's Thursday Scholarship Series will open with a virtual Magical Piano Extravaganza featuring The Hugh "Hodgwarts School of Piano Wizardry." University of Georgia piano faculty will perform, along with students and special guests.
Music includes pieces by Ravel, Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, and John William's Theme from Harry Potter.
When: 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13
UGA Opera Theatre Opera Scenes
What: The Opera Theatre is preparing a virtual concert of opera duets to be presented online from Hodgson Hall on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and on Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. The concert will last approximately 45 minutes and will feature both undergraduate and graduate singers. Sonny Yoo will be the pianist with musical preparation by Kathryn Wright.
When: 7:30 p.m.
What: The Fontaine Center is excited to offer online virtual Friday Game Nights. This week is Virtual Escape Room (Exit Files). You can join alone and be placed into a team or join with a team. The Fontaine Center is a department of the University Health Center that focuses on alcohol and other substance misuse prevention, early intervention and recovery.
When: 8-10 p.m.
