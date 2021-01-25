The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features events highlighting Black history at the University of Georgia, an online concert and a retreat focused on diversity and inclusion.
Follow the links for more information for any event.
Sunday, Jan. 24
UGA Black Alumni Oral History Project
What: The virtual collection is open to students, alumni, faculty, staff and the community and features stories told by Black alumni sharing their experiences at UGA. The project was funded by a Giving Voice to the Voiceless grant, established by one of UGA’s first Black students, Charlayne Hunter-Gault, and her husband Ron. It seeks to expand understanding of the Black experience at UGA over the decades.
When: All day (virtual)
Digital Collection: William Tate UGA Desegregation Files
What: A record of the events surrounding UGA’s desegregation free to the public for research purposes. The collection features clippings, legislative reports, petitions and correspondence and emphasizes Dean William Tate’s overseeing of student conduct in the aftermath of desegregation.
When: All day (virtual)
Monday, Jan. 25
Making Space: Fighting for Inclusion, Building Community at UGA
What: An exhibit that considers and recognizes the efforts UGA’s Black and LGBTQ students have made to cultivate a space for themselves since the 1960s, highlighting their gathering, lobbying and protesting for acceptance and change.
When: 8:00 a.m.
Where: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries, Hargrett Library Gallery
300 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: Chat with participating organizations and learn more about opportunities for engagement at UGA.
When: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, Jan. 27
What: Celebrate UGA’s birthday with the Student Alumni Council. Celebrations will be socially distanced. Students can receive a free Founders Day 2021 T-shirt here.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: UGA campus
Chamber Music Society Front Row: National
What: Part of the Artist Series, acclaimed ensemble Calidore String Quartet will perform Mendelssohn and Dvorák. They will be joined by double bassist Xavier Foley. The performance will be available to view on UGAPresents’ website.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Thursday, Jan. 28
Drag Bingo with Bob the Drag Queen
What: Play bingo with RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen and the University Union for a chance to win prizes. Students can register here.
When: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Saturday, Jan. 30
What: Explore and discuss the principles of Inclusive Excellence to encourage “robust, student-led, cultural engagements as well as intercultural dialogue opportunities.” The two-and-a-half day retreat will be offered by the LGBT Resource Center and Multicultural Services and Programs for students and challenges them to understand their own lived experiences while developing perspectives for social change.
When: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605