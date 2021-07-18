The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features live music performances, a farmers market and a book launch party.
Tuesday, July 20
Toddler Tuesday: Art and Friends
What: A free event designed for families with children ages 18 months to 3 years where participants can look at art made by two friends and then create a collage. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve a spot.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art (Performing and Visual Arts Complex)
90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602
Helen Ellis in Conversation with J. Courtney Sullivan for “Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light”
What: An online celebration of author Helen Ellis’s newest book, “Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light.” Ellis will be in conversation with her friend J. Courtney Sullivan, who is also an author. There are both free, and paid ticket options are available.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Online
Wednesday, July 21
Curator Talk: “Echoes from Abroad: American art from the collection of Barbara Guillaume"
What: A free, online event where American art curator Jeffrey Richmond-Moll will join Meghan Gerig, a museum intern and University of Georgia alum, to discuss the exhibition “Echoes from Abroad: American art from the collection of Barbara Guillaume.” Registration is online.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Online
Athens Farmers Market Downtown
What: A farmers market downtown with the goal of improving the health of the Athens community. The market will be recurring weekly on Wednesdays until mid-November.
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
271 W. Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, July 22
What: A studio-based workshop for kids ages 13-18 hosted by Kristen Bach, a local artist and educator. At the event, visitors can check out the “Artist, Mentor, Friend: Ronald Lockett and Thornton Dial Sr.” exhibition and create a sculpture from found materials. The program is free, but spots are limited. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to register.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art (Performing and Visual Arts Complex)
90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602
Soul Jazz Happy Hour with The Four Fathers
What: A free, live jazz performance by The Four Fathers. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays until the end of July. All ages are welcome, but those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Live Wire Athens
227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Wonderland Rangers, Nicholas Mallis and Calico Vision
What: Live performances by Calico Vision, Nicholas Mallis and Wonderland Rangers. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, July 24
Shehehe with Palace Doctor and Hunger Anthem
What: Live performances by Shehehe, Palace Doctor and Hunger Anthem. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Nowhere Bar
240 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
Sunday, July 25
The Segar Jazz Affair Concert with Saxophonist Tony Exum Jr.
What: As a part of the Segar Jazz Affair Concert, Saxophonist Tony Exum Jr. and his band will host two live performances. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.
When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Where: Hotel Indigo-Athens (Rialto Room)
500 College Ave., Athens, GA 30601