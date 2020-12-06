The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a musical performance, a tea workshop and socially distant concert.
Follow the links for more information for any event.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
What: The Fontaine Center is hosting a virtual workshop where attendees can learn about tea, the benefits and how it can support well-being.
When: 2-2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10
What: A virtual and in-person musical performance featuring a contemporary chamber ensemble consisting of three members of the Georgia Guitar Quartet — cellist Phil Snyder along with Kyle Dawkins and Brian Smith on guitars and electronics.
When: Live in person: Dec 10-11, 7:30 p.m.
Livestream: Dec 11, 6:30 p.m. – Dec 13, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
Yoga in the Galleries (via Zoom)
What: A free virtual yoga class via Zoom surrounded by works of art in the galleries. Led by instructors from Five Points Yoga, this program is free and open to both beginner and experienced yogis.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
What: SLAM is an end-of-semester celebration dedicated to showcasing projects from the New Media Certificate and Emerging Media Masters students.
When: 3:30-5 p.m.
Corey Smith Socially-Distant Concert
What: A concert for country artist Corey Smith with health guidelines in place, including socially distant seating and required masks.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center 300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601