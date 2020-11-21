The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a bingo night, a car tune-up and a free Thanksgiving meal drive.
Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, Nov. 23
What: The department of Engagement, Leadership, and Service will host a virtual bingo. Winners will receive snacks and kitchen gadgets.
When: 8 p.m.
Eddie’s Week and the Art of Patrick Dean
What: This virtual event hosted by Avid Bookshop features an interview with Patrick Dean by Eleanor Davis as well as a roundtable with Davis, Robert Newsome and Hillary Brown. The roundtable will discuss Eddie's Week, Patrick Dean's impact on Athens, comics and more.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Virtual Tradition Tuesday: Snellibrate
What: The Student Alumni Council will celebrate Snellibrating on campus. This virtual event will feature a 24 hour ThankFULL campaign showing appreciation to UGA Dining Services.
There will also be a Snelling-inspired cooking video hosted by the SAC’s chefs.
When: All day
What: University of Georgia students, faculty and staff are invited to have their vehicle inspected for free during Transportation and Parking Services' annual Operation Safe Drive event to help drivers prepare for safe travel during the holidays. To ensure social distancing is maintained, drivers will remain in their vehicle while mechanics from UGA Transportation and Parking Services top off fluids, check belts and wiper blades, pressurize tires and do a quick visual inspection of vehicles. The UGA Office of Sustainability in partnership with Bike Athens will also offer free bicycle safety inspections and tune-ups.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Center Parking Deck
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Holiday Farmer’s Market at Heirloom
What: Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market will be open for a farmer’s market, drinks and a full brunch menu, as well as pick up for orders of premade sides and desserts. Social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing are all required.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Heirloom Café and Fresh Market 815 N. Chase St., Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, Nov. 26
Community Thanksgiving Feast at Chuck’s Fish
What: Chuck’s Fish will offer free to-go community meals for Thanksgiving through drive-thru or walk-up. Out of an abundance of caution due to the pandemic, there will be no dine-in service. Everyone is welcome and it's free of charge. Donations will still be accepted from those who wish to make them — all proceeds will benefit Project Safe.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Chuck’s Fish 220 West Broad Street, Athens, GA 30601