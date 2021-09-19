The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a three-day concert festival, networking and interactive opportunities for students at the University of Georgia and UGA’s largest annual day of community service.
Sunday, Sept. 19
The Segar Jazz Affair Smooth Jazz Concert with Saxophonist J. Henry
What: The Segar Jazz Affair concert series will feature live smooth jazz from saxophonist J. Henry. Tickets are $15.
When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows
Where: Hotel Indigo-Athens, Rialto Room
500 College Ave, Athens, GA 30601
Monday, Sept. 20
What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Various locations
What: Tate Plaza will feature a new playlist every month at Tate Plaza for students in between classes. There will be treats, snacks and an interactive station. Add songs to the playlist here.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where:Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
“The Stretch Room”- Virtual Stretch Session
What: A 30 minute virtual livestreamed stretching program for physical and mindfulness benefits to improve muscles strength, range of motion and releasing stress. Bring a mat and stretch band.
When: 4:15-4:45 p.m.
Where: Online
The Black Keys: Live in Concert
What: Six-time Grammy Award winning rock band The Black Keys will perform with special guest Robert Finley. Ticket prices are $59.50-$79.50.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center Theatre
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Blunt Bangs Live at the Flicker Theatre
What: Power-pop and indie rock band Blunt Bangs will perform to kick off their debut LP “Proper Smoker.” This event is recurring weekly on Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 7.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar
263 W Washington St, Athens, GA 30601
Toddler Tuesday: Faces and Places
What: Free art program and art activity focused on faces and shapes designed for families with children ages 18 months to 3 years old. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve a spot, seats are limited.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Performing and Visual Arts Complex, Athens, GA 30602
What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: various locations
What: Free one-hour cardio class hosted by Rec Sports and Engagement, Leadership and Service with music, Smoothie King smoothies and an oxygen bar to improve cardio and strength.
When: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Full Moon Hike Series - Corn Moon
What: Family-friendly two-mile hike exploring the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at night during the full moon. Price is $5 per person and pre-registration is required. Backpack carriers recommended for young children or infants.
When: 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at the fountain in front of the visitor center
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, Sept. 22
What: Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources is hosting a career fair for students to meet employers.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, Lobby of building 2, atrium of building 4
180 E Green Street Athens, GA 30602
Tea Time with Terry Ambassadors
What: Students are given the opportunity to ask Terry Ambassadors questions about student life, Terry tips and general inquiries about Athens life. No registration is required.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Sanford and Barbara Orkin Hall, Bruce Conference Room
475 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance.
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Aderhold Hall, G23
110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
$5 Cooking Class in the UHC Nutrition Kitchen
What: Cooking class on pulled chicken sandwiches with veggie vinegar slaw and potato wedges hosted by UHC Health Promotion Department. The class is $5 for students who have paid the health fee or $10 for non-fees paid students. Register with the UHC Health Promotion Department at 706-542-8690.
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: University Health Center, Nutrition Kitchen
55 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from Rick Fowler Band. The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Sept. 25.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606
Thursday, Sept. 23
What: The Nature Ramblers is open for anyone to learn more about the natural areas, flora and fauna of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The event will be hosted by retired conservation botanist Linda Chafin, biologist and naturalist Dale Hoyt and Don Hunter, a photographer and naturalist. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at children's garden arbor
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
International Students Welcome
What: The University of Georgia Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is hosting students faculty and staff for the fourth annual welcome reception for international students. Students may ask questions and mingle with community members.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Aderhold Hall, First Floor Lawn
110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance.
When: 4-5 p.m.
Where: Joe Frank Harris Commons, Rotunda
80 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Economics Society Faculty Mixer
What: The department of economics’ faculty mixer is hosted by the Economics Society to provide students the opportunity to meet with fellow students and professors in the Economics department.
When: 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Correll Hall, Foley Courtyard
600 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605
Friday, Sept. 24
What: Three-day all ages festival featuring bands and artists, including Nicholas Mallis and Modern Skirts with food trucks. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door per day for ages 13 and up or $35 for all three days. Children under 12 get free admission and $1 from every ticket to be donated to AthFest Educates non-profit.
When: Sep. 24-26. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601
Life Sciences Industry Day 2021
What: Career conference for master’s and doctoral students in diverse life science fields featuring speakers from industry research and development, regulatory affairs, business development, licensing, and public policy. Undergraduate students are welcome to attend however the capacity for this event must be limited to 125 participants.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries
300 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance.
When: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
Where: Russell Hall HSC, 228
1425 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30606
Open House for SLP Master's Program Applicants
What: Open house for students applying to UGA's master's degree programs in speech-language pathology to learn about our programs and facilities. This event will be held in person and simultaneously by Zoom and registration is required. Register here.
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Aderhold Hall, 520
110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: Free studio-based workshop for teens ages 13-18 led by local artist and educator Kristen Bach to create their own work of art inspired by the exhibition “Kota Ezawa: The Crime of Art.” Seats are limited. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to register.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
University Union: Drive-In Movie
What: University Union will host a drive-in movie event for friends and family.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where:Intramural Fields, Lot E01
110 Lake Herrick Drive, Athens, GA 30602
Saturday, Sept. 25
What: Groups will visit service sites and work on service projects to celebrate UGA's largest annual day of community service to provide students with the chance to make a positive impact in the community. RSVP on Facebook.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Groups will begin to depart at 10 a.m. to service sites and service projects on and off campus will be completed at 1 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: Flicker Theatre and Bar is hosting “After Fest'' with musical performances by Neighbor Lady Karaoke, Honeypuppy and Pinkest. Attendance is limited and masks are required at all times indoors when not actively drinking. Proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event is required with matching photo ID. Tickets are $15.
When: 10 p.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar
263. W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601