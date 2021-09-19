200920_nwh_TateStudentCenter_024.jpg

The Tate Student Center is pictured on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Nate Hall; hall.w.nate@gmail.com)

The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a three-day concert festival, networking and interactive opportunities for students at the University of Georgia and UGA’s largest annual day of community service. 

Sunday, Sept. 19

The Segar Jazz Affair Smooth Jazz Concert with Saxophonist J. Henry

What: The Segar Jazz Affair concert series will feature live smooth jazz from saxophonist J. Henry. Tickets are $15. 

When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows

Where: Hotel Indigo-Athens, Rialto Room

500 College Ave, Athens, GA 30601

Monday, Sept. 20

#flUGA Mobile Clinic

What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance. 

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. 

Where: Various locations

Music Monday Series

What: Tate Plaza will feature a new playlist every month at Tate Plaza for students in between classes. There will be treats, snacks and an interactive station. Add songs to the playlist here. 

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Where:Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza 

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

“The Stretch Room”- Virtual Stretch Session

What: A 30 minute virtual livestreamed stretching program for physical and mindfulness benefits to improve muscles strength, range of motion and releasing stress. Bring a mat and stretch band. 

When: 4:15-4:45 p.m. 

Where: Online

The Black Keys: Live in Concert

What: Six-time Grammy Award winning rock band The Black Keys will perform with special guest Robert Finley. Ticket prices are $59.50-$79.50. 

When: 8 p.m. 

Where: The Classic Center Theatre

300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Blunt Bangs Live at the Flicker Theatre 

What: Power-pop and indie rock band Blunt Bangs will perform to kick off their debut LP “Proper Smoker.” This event is recurring weekly on Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 7. 

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar 

263 W Washington St, Athens, GA 30601

Toddler Tuesday: Faces and Places

What: Free art program and art activity focused on faces and shapes designed for families with children ages 18 months to 3 years old. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to reserve a spot, seats are limited. 

When: 10-11 a.m. 

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

90 Carlton Street, Performing and Visual Arts Complex, Athens, GA 30602

#flUGA Mobile Clinic

What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance. 

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. 

Where: various locations

Cardio Sport Launch

What: Free one-hour cardio class hosted by Rec Sports and Engagement, Leadership and Service with music, Smoothie King smoothies and an oxygen bar to improve cardio and strength. 

When: 8-10 p.m. 

Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall 

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Full Moon Hike Series - Corn Moon

What: Family-friendly two-mile hike exploring the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at night during the full moon. Price is $5 per person and pre-registration is required. Backpack carriers recommended for young children or infants. 

When: 8-9:30 p.m. 

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at the fountain in front of the visitor center 

2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Warnell Career Fair

What: Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources is hosting a career fair for students to meet employers. 

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Where:  Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, Lobby of building 2, atrium of building 4

180 E Green Street Athens, GA 30602

Tea Time with Terry Ambassadors 

What: Students are given the opportunity to ask Terry Ambassadors questions about student life, Terry tips and general inquiries about Athens life. No registration is required. 

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. 

Where:  Sanford and Barbara Orkin Hall, Bruce Conference Room

475 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605

#flUGA Mobile Clinic

What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance. 

When: 3-5 p.m. 

Where: Aderhold Hall, G23 

110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

$5 Cooking Class in the UHC Nutrition Kitchen

What: Cooking class on pulled chicken sandwiches with veggie vinegar slaw and potato wedges hosted by UHC Health Promotion Department. The class is $5  for students who have paid the health fee or $10 for non-fees paid students. Register with the UHC Health Promotion Department at 706-542-8690. 

When: 4:30-6 p.m. 

Where: University Health Center, Nutrition Kitchen 

55 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

IGB Concert Series 

What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from Rick Fowler Band.  The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Sept. 25.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. 

Where: International Grill & Bar 

1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606

Thursday, Sept. 23

Nature Ramblers 

What: The Nature Ramblers is open for anyone to learn more about the natural areas, flora and fauna of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The event will be hosted by retired conservation botanist Linda Chafin, biologist and naturalist Dale Hoyt and Don Hunter, a photographer and naturalist. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The event is free, but donations are accepted. 

When: 9 a.m. 

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at children's garden arbor 

2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605

International Students Welcome

What: The University of Georgia Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is hosting students faculty and staff for the fourth annual welcome reception for international students. Students may ask questions and mingle with community members. 

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. 

Where: Aderhold Hall, First Floor Lawn 

110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

#flUGA Mobile Clinic

What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance. 

When: 4-5 p.m. 

Where:  Joe Frank Harris Commons, Rotunda 

80 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

Economics Society Faculty Mixer 

What: The department of economics’ faculty mixer is hosted by the Economics Society to provide students the opportunity to meet with fellow students and professors in the Economics department.

When: 4-5:30 p.m. 

Where:  Correll Hall, Foley Courtyard 

600 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605

Friday, Sept. 24

September Days Festival

What: Three-day all ages festival featuring bands and artists, including Nicholas Mallis and Modern Skirts with food trucks. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door per day for ages 13 and up or $35 for all three days. Children under 12 get free admission and $1 from every ticket to be donated to AthFest Educates non-profit. 

When: Sep. 24-26. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 

Where: Southern Brewing Company

231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Life Sciences Industry Day 2021

What: Career conference for master’s and doctoral students in diverse life science fields featuring speakers from industry research and development, regulatory affairs, business development, licensing, and public policy. Undergraduate students are welcome to attend however the capacity for this event must be limited to 125 participants.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 

Where: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries 

300 S Hull Street, Athens, GA 30605

#flUGA Mobile Clinic

What: The University Health Center Pharmacy and the College of Pharmacy will be administering flu shots without appointments at various locations across campus for UGA students, faculty and staff. Bring your UGA ID and current insurance information. UHC will file with insurance. 

When: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. 

Where: Russell Hall HSC, 228 

1425 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30606

Open House for SLP Master's Program Applicants

What: Open house for students applying to UGA's master's degree programs in speech-language pathology to learn about our programs and facilities. This event will be held in person and simultaneously by Zoom and registration is required. Register here. 

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Aderhold Hall, 520 

110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

Teen Studio: Art Heist

What: Free studio-based workshop for teens ages 13-18 led by local artist and educator Kristen Bach to create their own work of art inspired by the exhibition “Kota Ezawa: The Crime of Art.” Seats are limited. Email sagekincaid@uga.edu to register.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. 

Where: Georgia Museum of Art 

90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

University Union: Drive-In Movie

What: University Union will host a drive-in movie event for friends and family. 

When: 8:30 p.m. 

Where:Intramural Fields, Lot E01 

110 Lake Herrick Drive, Athens, GA 30602

Saturday, Sept. 25

Dawg Day of Service

What: Groups will visit service sites and work on service projects to celebrate UGA's largest annual day of community service to provide students with the chance to make a positive impact in the community. RSVP on Facebook. 

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Groups will begin to depart at 10 a.m. to service sites and service projects on and off campus will be completed at 1 p.m. 

Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Grand Hall 

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

“After Fest” Saturday

What: Flicker Theatre and Bar is hosting “After Fest'' with musical performances by Neighbor Lady Karaoke, Honeypuppy and Pinkest. Attendance is limited and masks are required at all times indoors when not actively drinking. Proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event is required with matching photo ID. Tickets are $15. 

When: 10 p.m. 

Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar

263. W. Washington St., Athens, GA 30601

