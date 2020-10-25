The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a neighborhood Halloween drive, a Q&A with David Dobrik and a virtual relay.
Monday, Oct. 26
UGA I-Corps Fall 2020 Showcase
What: Virtual UGA I-Corps is a virtual program funded by the National Science Foundation to give UGA teams (faculty, students and community) the training and funds needed to begin understanding the value they might provide to customers. Several teams in Cohort 10 will be ready to talk about: Solving problems and working with the market.
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cruise Down Spooky Street: Boolevard
What: A family drive through Boulevard Neighborhood for some of Athens' scariest, spookiest, and most creative Halloween decorations! You'll be able to vote for your favorite displays in multiple categories.
Time: Oct. 26-30, 6:30-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Bradley Bazzle and James Chapin
What: Avid Bookshop presents a virtual event with local authors Bradley Bazzle and James Chapin. Bazzle and Chapin will discuss their new books (“Fathers of Cambodian Time-Travel Science” and “Ride South Until the Sawgrass,” respectively).
Time: 7-8 p.m.
University Union Presents: David Dobrik
What: University Union will host a live Q&A on Zoom with David Dobrik.
Time: 7-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
What: Athentic Brewing Company is celebrating Halloween by showing scary movies on the patio. Beer flights will also be available before and during the movie.
Time: 4-9 p.m.
Student Success Workshop: Sticking It Out Through the Hard Times: Resilience During Changing Times
What: Dr. Wendy Biddle is hosting a virtual conversation about how the changing times are affecting UGA students while learning about the power of resilience to thrive in the current climate.
Time: 4-5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
African Studies Institute - Fall Lecture
What: Virtual fall lecture serves to give a perspective of African culture from an outside UGA source. Join the annual fall lecture with special speaker Dr. Alexander Fyfe.
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
University Union: Murder Mystery
What: A virtual Halloween who-done-it presented by University Union.
Time: 9 p.m.
What: Firefly Trail Inc. is hosting a virtual race on roads near the future route of the trail in conjunction with the opening of the trail in Winterville. For COVID safety, riders will ride individually and upload their times to Strava, individually or as “teams”, with race judges selecting winners based on uploaded times. Riders can complete their race at any time of their choosing between Oct. 30 – Nov. 8. Non-racers are welcome, too.
This virtual relay is being held to raise funds and awareness for the mission of Firefly Trail Inc. to foster completion of the Firefly Trail from Union Point to Athens.
Time: Oct. 30-Nov.8
