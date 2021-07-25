The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a family nature event, a virtual book discussion and live music performances.
Tuesday, July 27
Virtual Book Discussion: “Seen/Unseen: Hidden Lives in a Community of Enslaved Georgians”
What: A virtual book discussion about “Seen/Unseen: Hidden Lives in a Community of Enslaved Georgians.” This talk gives people the opportunity to discuss the authors’ research, findings and experiences in writing this non-fiction book.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, July 29
Soul Jazz Happy Hour with The Four Fathers
What: A live jazz performance by The Four Fathers in the Live Wire Athens courtyard. This show is open to all ages, but those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Live Wire Athens
227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Friday, July 30
Evening with Dead Letter Office: A Tribute to R.E.M.
What: A live concert by Dead Letter Office, an R.E.M. tribute band that has been performing across the United States and Canada since 2014. Tickets are free for children 15 and under and cost $10 for those 16 and older.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens, GA 30601
International Grill & Bar Concert Series
What: A live performance by The Splitz Band, who describe themselves as a “mixed drink of Motown, funk and R&B.” This event is part of International Grill & Bar’s summer music series.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30606
Saturday, July 31
An Evening with The Grateful Brothers
What: A live performance by The Grateful Brothers, who will play popular songs by The Allman Brothers Band and the Grateful Dead. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Live Wire Athens
227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Family Summer Nature Program at Sandy Creek Nature Center
What: A creek walk in which participants will hike in Sandy Creek. Participants are strongly encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Online registration is required.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Park
205 Old Commerce Road, Athens, GA 30607
Sunday, August 1
What: A celebration of Jerry Garcia’s birthday with a live, outdoor performance by Cosmic Charlie, a band that puts a twist on the Grateful Dead’s catalogue. Tickets are $12-15 and can be purchased online.
When: Doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens, GA 30601