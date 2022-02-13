The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features Yappy Hour, various Valentine’s Day events including a Valentine’s champagne tasting, the University of Georgia College of Environment and Design Career Fair and Ballroom Magic 2022.
Sunday, Feb. 13
The University of Georgia Interfraternity Council Golf Tournament
What: A UGA IFC golf tournament at the UGA Golf Course benefiting UGA Miracle with a noon shotgun. Call the golf shop for availability.
When: 12 p.m.
Where: UGA Golf Course
2600 Riverbend Rd., Athens, GA 30605
Drawing in the Galleries
What: Free drawing workshop in the Georgia Museum of Art’s galleries led by teaching artist Phil Jasen. Drawing instruction and art supplies will be provided. Seats are limited, email gmoa-tours@uga.edu to reserve a spot.
When: 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602
Frog Hop 5K Road Race & 1 Mile Tadpole Fun Run
What: The Sandy Creek Nature Center is hosting two races on the paved trails of the North Oconee River Greenway. Registration is $27 per person and can be accessed here. Race entry forms are available here.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center
205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30601
Yappy Hour
What: The Graduate Athens and the Athens Area Humane Society are hosting Yappy Hour, where Athenians can bring their dogs for an afternoon of food from an Agua Linda food truck, music by Classic City Jukebox and cookie dough and dog treats from Alumni Cookie Dough.Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: The Foundry
295 E Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Valentine’s Champagne Tasting
What: Two day champagne tastings at Tapped Athens, featuring five special sparklers and hors d'oeuvres. Reservations are required and tickets are $75 per person. Email hello@tappedathens.com or call 404.538.4369 to reserve a spot.
When: Sunday, 1-3 p.m.; Monday 6-8 p.m.
Where: Tapped Athens
150 Winterberry Dr., Suite 19, Athens, GA 30606
Monday, Feb. 14
Celebrate Valentine's Day at Snellidate
What: UGA’s Snelling Dining Hall will have a special Valentine’s Day menu featuring seared rosemary and garlic flank steak, rainbow trout with caper lemon butter, mustard chicken and sesame lo mein. Students with meal plans are encouraged to reserve a spot for themselves and one friend. Reserve a time through the Grubhub app reservation system under UGA Campus Dining beginning on Thursday, Feb. 10. Available times include 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. A limited number of reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Snelling Dining Hall
200 W Green St., Athens, GA 30602
Valentine’s Day Dinner
What: The State Botanical Garden of Georgia is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner and drinks with live music. Attendees can choose to sit in the Porcelain and Decorative Arts Museum or the Visitor Center and Conservatory. Every couple will receive a blooming orchid plant. Tickers are $100 per person for the Porcelain and Decorative Arts Museum or $80 per person in the Conservatory with live music. Buy tickets here.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
2450 S Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30605
Valentine’s Day Dance Class Therapeutic Recreation Program
What: Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services is hosting a Valentine’s Day event where participants will learn the basic steps to popular social line dances. This program is specifically designed for people with disabilities.Tickets are $1 for Athens-Clarke County residents and $1.50 for non-residents.
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Rocksprings Park & Community Center
291 Henderson Ext., Athens, GA 30606
Tuesday, Feb. 15
UGA College of Environment and Design Career Fair
What: The UGA College of Environment and Design Career Fair offers opportunities for students of all levels to network with employers within landscape architecture and planning careers. Students who are seeking internships and full-time jobs in this industry are highly encouraged to attend.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall (5th Floor)
45 Baxter St., Athens, GA 30605
Live Music: Funky Bluester
What: Live music from band Funky Bluester.
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Student Appreciation Day
What: The Mary Frances Early College of Education is hosting a student appreciation day with free chicken biscuits from MFECOE student ambassadors.
When: 9:30-11 a.m.
Where: Aderhold and Ramsey Lobbies
42nd McGill Lecture
What: Omar Jimenez, a CNN correspondent and the recipient of the 2021 McGill Medal for Journalistic Courage, will give the 42nd McGill Lecture. Lecture seating is limited, RSVP to ugagrady@gmail.com by Feb. 14.
When: 4-5 p.m.
Where: Journalism Building, Studio 100
120 Hooper St., Athens, GA 30602
Thursday, Feb. 17
Ballroom Magic 2022
What: The UGA Ballroom Performance Group presents their 30th anniversary showcase, Ballroom Magic, with guest performances by BPG Alumni and dancers based out of Athens and Atlanta. Tickets are $12 for students and $16 for adults and can be purchased here. This is a recurring event from Feb. 17-Feb. 19.
When: Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. Saturday at 2 p.m.
Where: Dance Building, New Dance Theatre
263 Dance Building, Athens, GA 30602
Yoga in the Galleries
What: Free yoga class in the Georgia Museum of Art galleries led by Five Points instructors. The program is open to yogis of all levels and will be available both in person and on Zoom. Email gmoa-tours@uga.edu to reserve an in-person spot or join on Zoom.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602
Friday, Feb. 18
Eat the Runt
What: The UGA Department of Theatre and Film studies presents “Eat the Runt,” a satirical play on office politics. Tickets are $12 for students and $16 for adults and can be purchased here. This event is recurring on Feb. 18-19, Feb. 23-24 and Feb. 25-27.
When: Monday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building - Cellar Theater
255 Baldwin St., Athens, GA 30602
Saturday, Feb. 19
Concert: Branford Marsalis Quartet
What: Saxophonist Branford Marsalis, a Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, will perform with the Branford Marsalis quartet. Tickets are $30-$65 and can be purchased here. Audience members are encouraged to wear masks at all times.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Rd., Athens, GA 30605