211022_SPF_HomeschoolDay-1.jpg

Work from the Modern Native American Printmakers exhibit is shown at the Georgia Museum of Art on the University of Georgia's campus on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Photo/Sydney Fordice, @sydneyfordicephoto)

The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features Yappy Hour, various Valentine’s Day events including a Valentine’s champagne tasting, the University of Georgia College of Environment and Design Career Fair and Ballroom Magic 2022.

Sunday, Feb. 13

The University of Georgia Interfraternity Council Golf Tournament

What: A UGA IFC golf tournament at the UGA Golf Course benefiting UGA Miracle with a noon shotgun. Call the golf shop for availability. 

When: 12 p.m. 

Where:  UGA Golf Course 

2600 Riverbend Rd., Athens, GA 30605

Drawing in the Galleries

What: Free drawing workshop in the Georgia Museum of Art’s galleries led by teaching artist Phil Jasen. Drawing instruction and art supplies will be provided. Seats are limited, email gmoa-tours@uga.edu to reserve a spot. 

When: 2-3:30 p.m. 

Where: Georgia Museum of Art 

90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602

Frog Hop 5K Road Race & 1 Mile Tadpole Fun Run

What: The Sandy Creek Nature Center is hosting two races on the paved trails of the North Oconee River Greenway. Registration is $27 per person and can be accessed here. Race entry forms are available here. 

When: 2 p.m. 

Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center

205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30601

Yappy Hour

What: The Graduate Athens and the Athens Area Humane Society are hosting Yappy Hour, where Athenians can bring their dogs for an afternoon of food from an Agua Linda food truck, music by Classic City Jukebox and cookie dough and dog treats from Alumni Cookie Dough.Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. 

When: 1-4 p.m. 

Where: The Foundry

295 E Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601

Valentine’s Champagne Tasting

What: Two day champagne tastings at Tapped Athens, featuring five special sparklers and hors d'oeuvres. Reservations are required and tickets are $75 per person. Email hello@tappedathens.com or call 404.538.4369 to reserve a spot. 

When: Sunday, 1-3 p.m.; Monday 6-8 p.m. 

Where: Tapped Athens 

150 Winterberry Dr., Suite 19, Athens, GA 30606

Monday, Feb. 14

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Snellidate

What: UGA’s Snelling Dining Hall will have a special Valentine’s Day menu featuring seared rosemary and garlic flank steak, rainbow trout with caper lemon butter, mustard chicken and sesame lo mein. Students with meal plans are encouraged to reserve a spot for themselves and one friend. Reserve a time through the Grubhub app reservation system under UGA Campus Dining beginning on Thursday, Feb. 10. Available times include 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. A limited number of reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

When: 4-7 p.m. 

Where:  Snelling Dining Hall 

200 W Green St., Athens, GA 30602

Valentine’s Day Dinner

What: The State Botanical Garden of Georgia is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner and drinks with live music. Attendees can choose to sit in the Porcelain and Decorative Arts Museum or the Visitor Center and Conservatory. Every couple will receive a blooming orchid plant. Tickers are $100 per person for the Porcelain and Decorative Arts Museum or $80 per person in the Conservatory with live music. Buy tickets here. 

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. 

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia 

2450 S Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30605

Valentine’s Day Dance Class Therapeutic Recreation Program 

What: Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services is hosting a Valentine’s Day event where participants will learn the basic steps to popular social line dances. This program is specifically designed for people with disabilities.Tickets are $1 for Athens-Clarke County residents and $1.50 for non-residents. 

When: 1-2 p.m. 

Where: Rocksprings Park & Community Center

291 Henderson Ext., Athens, GA 30606

Tuesday, Feb. 15

UGA College of Environment and Design Career Fair

What: The UGA College of Environment and Design Career Fair offers opportunities for students of all levels to network with employers within landscape architecture and planning careers. Students who are seeking internships and full-time jobs in this industry are highly encouraged to attend.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall (5th Floor)

45 Baxter St., Athens, GA 30605

Live Music: Funky Bluester 

What: Live music from band Funky Bluester. 

When: 7-9 p.m. 

Where: Southern Brewing Company

231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Student Appreciation Day 

What: The Mary Frances Early College of Education is hosting a student appreciation day with free chicken biscuits from MFECOE student ambassadors. 

When: 9:30-11 a.m. 

Where: Aderhold and Ramsey Lobbies

42nd McGill Lecture

What: Omar Jimenez, a CNN correspondent and the recipient of the 2021 McGill Medal for Journalistic Courage, will give the 42nd McGill Lecture. Lecture seating is limited, RSVP to ugagrady@gmail.com by Feb. 14. 

When: 4-5 p.m. 

Where: Journalism Building, Studio 100 

120 Hooper St., Athens, GA 30602

Thursday, Feb. 17

Ballroom Magic 2022

What: The UGA Ballroom Performance Group presents their 30th anniversary showcase, Ballroom Magic, with guest performances by BPG Alumni and dancers based out of Athens and Atlanta. Tickets are $12 for students and $16 for adults and can be purchased here. This is a recurring event from Feb. 17-Feb. 19. 

When: Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. Saturday at 2 p.m. 

Where:  Dance Building, New Dance Theatre 

263 Dance Building, Athens, GA 30602

Yoga in the Galleries

What: Free yoga class in the Georgia Museum of Art galleries led by Five Points instructors. The program is open to yogis of all levels and will be available both in person and on Zoom. Email gmoa-tours@uga.edu to reserve an in-person spot or join on Zoom.

When: 6-7 p.m. 

Where: Georgia Museum of Art 

90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602

Friday, Feb. 18

Eat the Runt 

What: The UGA Department of Theatre and Film studies presents “Eat the Runt,” a satirical play on office politics. Tickets are $12 for students and $16 for adults and can be purchased here. This event is recurring on Feb. 18-19, Feb. 23-24 and Feb. 25-27. 

When: Monday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.  

Where: Fine Arts Building - Cellar Theater

255 Baldwin St., Athens, GA 30602

Saturday, Feb. 19

Concert: Branford Marsalis Quartet

What: Saxophonist Branford Marsalis, a Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, will perform with the Branford Marsalis quartet. Tickets are $30-$65 and can be purchased here. Audience members are encouraged to wear masks at all times. 

When: 7:30 p.m. 

Where:  Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall 

230 River Rd., Athens, GA 30605

Tags

Campus News Editor & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chair

Dania Kalaji is a passionate 21-year-old Syrian American junior attending the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. Kalaji is a journalism major, film studies minor, Chips Quinn Diversity in Journalism Scholar and Grady College ambassador.

Recommended for you