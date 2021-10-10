The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features special UGA homecoming week events, the annual Boo-Le-Bark on the Boulevard parade, the Historic Athens Porchfest featuring 100 performing artists and the Jack-O-Lantern Jog and Goblin Fun Run.
Sunday, Oct. 10
What: The 2021 Homecoming Committee is hosting the Dawg Dash Homecoming 5K that features three packages for students and non-students that include breakfast, timing services, cool down stretching classes and homecoming T-shirts. Register here or at the Tate Ticket Booth Aug. 3 through Sept. 29.
When: 7-10 a.m.
Where: The start line is at Stegeman Coliseum near Carlton Deck. The finish line is at the S14 parking lot near Foley Field.
What: Annual pet costume event with this year’s theme being “The Dogs Go Marching On!” Due to COVID-19, proof of vaccination will be required for attendees over 12, and the parade will be replaced with a celebration in the Jittery Joe’s Coffee Roasting Company Roaster parking lot. Registration is at 2:30 p.m. at Jittery Joe’s Roaster.
When: 2:30-4 p.m.
Where: Jittery Joe’s Coffee Roasting Company Roaster
425 Barber St., Athens, GA 30601
What: The annual Historic Athens Porchfest with a lineup of more than 100 musicians playing in several neighborhoods on 100 porches, including performances from Convict Julie, 38 Strings and Birds Fly South. Click here to see the map of artists and where they will be performing. Admission is free.
When: 1-8 p.m.
Where: Pulaski Heights, Newtown, Boulevard, Buena Vista, Normaltown, and Cobbham Neighborhoods
Monday, Oct. 11
Homecoming Paw Prowl Scavenger Hunt
What: UGA’S homecoming scavenger hunt that participants will be able to complete either in-person or virtually through the app Goosechase. Prizes will be awarded for creativity, speed and completion. Winners will be notified by email and featured on the Homecoming Instagram story. Use the code UGAHC21 on the Goosechase app. This event is recurring until Friday.
When: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Where: UGA campus and Athens
What: Nature sessions and activities for children at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia.Children will explore the gardens, trails and streams with curriculum-based lessons. Attendance to the series is $150 and the minimum age is 5 years old. For more information email sbgeduc@uga.edu. The event is recurring every month through Dec. 13.
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: The Homecoming Committee welcomes all students to celebrate the beginning of UGA’s homecoming week with free food, promo and games.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Tuesday, Oct. 12
What: An original adaptation of “Alcestis” utilizing digital masks and actor-driven technology performed outdoors in the Zell B. Miller Learning Center Terrace Amphitheater. This event will reoccur through Friday as well as Sunday.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fine Arts Building, 204
255 Baldwin St, Athens, GA 30602
What: The Homecoming Committee will host a free lip syncing competition with UGA student organizations.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Legion Field
Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: The Homecoming Committee will host a free silent disco.
When: 9:30-11 p.m.
Where: Legion Field
Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30602
Wednesday, Oct. 13
What: College fair to learn about the various schools at UGA both in-person and virtually, featuring videos from representatives explaining each school and what they have to offer.Students can also complete a virtual Bingo board if they follow on Instagram to receive a 25% discount from the UGA bookstore.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Breezeway
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Warm-Season Grasses of the Georgia Piedmont
What: Class as a part of the certificate in Native Plants Elective to recognize fall-flowering grass species of the Georgia Piedmont including dissecting grass plants and examining a variety of native and exotic grasses. Hands lens are recommended. Cost is $50.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center, Classroom 2
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
What: The College of Family and Consumer Sciences will host the inaugural donuts with the dean, Sheri Worthy, with donuts from Nedza’s Food Truck, games and special guest Hairy Dawg.
When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Aderhold Hall, G-23
110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
UGA Virtual Fall Career & Internship Fair
What: The UGA Fall Virtual Career & Internship Fair will be held on Handshake, giving students the opportunity to connect with employers and learn about full-time jobs or internships. Students will be able to attend virtual group sessions and one-on-one sessions. Recommended dress is business professional.
When: 12-5 p.m.
Where: Virtual on Handshake.
What: Eight student teams from the UGA Entrepreneurship Program will pitch their businesses for a chance at winning $2,500.
When: 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Studio 225
225 W Broad St, Athens, GA 30601
What: Students can watch the Homecoming Court compete in a UGA-themed “Family Feud” event.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Theatre
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: American psychic soul band will perform at this 16+ show. Tickets are $16-$19.
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, Oct. 14
What: The Nature Ramblers is open for anyone to learn more about the natural areas, flora and fauna of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The event will be hosted by retired conservation botanist Linda Chafin, biologist and naturalist Dale Hoyt and Don Hunter, a photographer and naturalist. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at children's garden arbor
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
CAES First Year Odyssey Seminar Event
What: The College of Agricultural and Environmental Science is hosting this event with a CAES Ambassadors student panel. Free popcorn and drinks will be provided. Email ugacaes@uga.edu to register.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Conner Hall
147 Cedar Street, Athens, GA 30602
What: Time for Three, an Americana, pop, jazz and classical music group will perform. Tickets are $30-$50 and UGA student tickets are $10. Buy tickets here.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
Native Plant Sale - Connect to Protect SBG/UGA
What: Tenth annual Connect to Protect Native Plant Sale joined by garden professionals at the Mimsie Lanier Center for six days of on-site plant shopping. Experts will answer questions about incorporating native plants into every space, from large gardens to pots. This event is recurring weekly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
When: 4-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
Evening of Grateful Dead Music with Cosmic Charlie
What: Athens band Cosmic Charlie will perform a night of Grateful Dead music at Southern Brewing Company.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601
Three Palaces at Yalta: Bringing History to Life
What: The Athens Chautauqua Society will perform “Three Palaces of Yalta: Stalin, Churchill, and Roosevelt” with special tea and a dessert buffet fundraising event following this free, all ages show.
When: 6:45 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center, 440 Foundry Pavilion
440 Foundry St., The Classic Center, Athens, GA 30601
Friday, Oct. 15
Keys to UGA: Launching Research, Scholarship, and Creative Activities at UGA
What: Orientation from the UGA Office of Research providing an opportunity to learn about research resources, programs and facilities, and to meet with Office of Research staff. All faculty and researchers are welcome to attend. Register here.
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Virtual event
NPHC Markers Dedication Ceremony
What: Dedication ceremony for the campus markers to recognize the National Panhellenic Council Fraternities and Sororities.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, West Lawn
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Dept. Poultry Science Alumni & Friends Tailgate
What: The Department of Poultry Science will host this free family-friendly event with live music, food, games and faculty, staff and alumni. Send RSVPs to Jessica Fife at jfife@uga.edu by 5 p.m. on Oct. 1.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601
What: The Homecoming Committee will host their annual parade in downtown Athens.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Athens
Doric String Quartet and Pianist Jonathan Biss
What: The U.K.-based quartet ensemble Doric String will perform with pianist Jonathan Bliss at this free show.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
Feng Shui Workshop with Kari Bivens
What: Metal + Petal design assistant Kari Bivens will host this Feng Shui workshop with libations, music and conversations. This will be a mask optional event. Price is $45.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Metal + Petal
1068 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30601
What: Zombie Farms Halloween walk-through haunted trail features mazes, sets, stories and actors on this three-quarter mile walk for families and friends. Zombie Farms will be open every Friday and Saturday night of October. Tickets are $20-$25 per person.
When: 8-10:45 p.m.
Where: Zombie Farms
568 Smithonia Rd, Winterville, GA 30683
International Grill & Bar Concert Series
What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from Kimble Crane. The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Dec. 25.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA 30606
Front Porch Bookstore Fall Concert Series
What: Free concerts every Saturday through Oct. 23 at the Front Porch Bookstore. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Front Porch Bookstore
104 Marigold Lane, Winterville, GA 30683
What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department presents multiple programs including “Fall Sky: Spooky Skies” at the planetarium at Sandy Creek Nature Center for children ages five and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Program fees are $2 for an Athens-Clarke County resident and $3 for a non-Athens-Clarke County resident per session. Registration online.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center
205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30607
Saturday, Oct. 16
2021 School of Law Homecoming BBQ
What: The 31st annual homecoming BBQ hosted by the UGA School of Law for alumni and current law students.
When: Three hours before kick-off
Where: Herty Field
Athens, GA 30602
What: The College of Environment and Design will host a homecoming tailgate for alumni, students, faculty and staff three hours before the game kick-off with food, drinks and games. Register here.
When: Three hours before kick-off.
Where: Founders Memorial Garden
425 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605
Mary Frances Early College of Education Homecoming Tailgate
What: The Mary Frances Early College of Education homecoming tailgate will feature Dean Denise Spangler, Saucehouse barbecue, beverages and a small number of game tickets available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $25.
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Jacqueline and John Head Terrace
48 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30602
Terry College Homecoming Tailgate
What: The Terry College of Business will host a homecoming tailgate. The cost is $35.
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Terry Business Learning Community, Coca-Cola Plaza
600 S Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30605
Jack-O-Lantern Jog and Goblin Fun Run
What: The Jack-O-Lantern and Goblin Fun Run event will feature one 5k and a one mile race. Everyone is encouraged to dress in costume. Children in the Goblin Fun Run receive a finisher's medal and goodie bag in addition to a race t-shirt. Race entry forms are available at Sandy Creek Nature Center, at Classic Race Services races or online here.
When: 2-4 p.m.
2 p.m. (Goblin Fun Run)
2:30 p.m. (Jack-O-Lantern Jog)
Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center
205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30607