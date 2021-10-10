210322_SMH_Spring Botanical Gardens 003.jpg

Spring at the State Botanical Garden in Athens, Georgia on March 23, 2021. As one of Athens’ highly visited attractions, it is a 313-acre preserve with trails and gardens for the public. (Photo/Sophia Haynes, @sophiahaynes.jpg)

The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features special UGA homecoming week events, the annual Boo-Le-Bark on the Boulevard parade, the Historic Athens Porchfest featuring 100 performing artists and the Jack-O-Lantern Jog and Goblin Fun Run. 

Sunday, Oct. 10

Dawg Dash Homecoming 5K

What: The 2021 Homecoming Committee is hosting the Dawg Dash Homecoming 5K that features three packages for students and non-students that include breakfast, timing services, cool down stretching classes and homecoming T-shirts. Register here or at the Tate Ticket Booth Aug. 3 through Sept. 29.

When: 7-10 a.m. 

Where: The start line is at Stegeman Coliseum near Carlton Deck. The finish line is at the S14 parking lot near Foley Field.

Boo-Le-Bark on the Boulevard

What: Annual pet costume event with this year’s theme being “The Dogs Go Marching On!” Due to COVID-19, proof of vaccination will be required for attendees over 12, and the parade will be replaced with a celebration in the Jittery Joe’s Coffee Roasting Company Roaster parking lot. Registration is at 2:30 p.m. at Jittery Joe’s Roaster. 

When: 2:30-4 p.m.

Where: Jittery Joe’s Coffee Roasting Company Roaster 

425 Barber St., Athens, GA 30601

Historic Athens Porchfest 

What: The annual Historic Athens Porchfest with a lineup of more than 100 musicians playing in several neighborhoods on 100 porches, including performances from Convict Julie, 38 Strings and Birds Fly South. Click here to see the map of artists and where they will be performing. Admission is free.

When: 1-8 p.m. 

Where: Pulaski Heights, Newtown, Boulevard, Buena Vista, Normaltown, and Cobbham Neighborhoods

Monday, Oct. 11

Homecoming Paw Prowl Scavenger Hunt

What: UGA’S homecoming scavenger hunt that participants will be able to complete either in-person or virtually through the app Goosechase. Prizes will be awarded for creativity, speed and completion. Winners will be notified by email and featured on the Homecoming Instagram story. Use the code UGAHC21 on the Goosechase app. This event is recurring until Friday. 

When: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. 

Where: UGA campus and Athens 

Homeschool Series 

What: Nature sessions and activities for children at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia.Children will explore the gardens, trails and streams with curriculum-based lessons. Attendance to the series is $150 and the minimum age is 5 years old. For more information email sbgeduc@uga.edu. The event is recurring every month through Dec. 13. 

When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia

2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605

Bulldog Bash

What: The Homecoming Committee welcomes all students to celebrate the beginning of UGA’s homecoming week with free food, promo and games. 

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 

Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza 

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Alcestis | UGA Theatre

What: An original adaptation of “Alcestis” utilizing digital masks and actor-driven technology performed outdoors in the Zell B. Miller Learning Center Terrace Amphitheater. This event will reoccur through Friday as well as Sunday. 

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Fine Arts Building, 204 

255 Baldwin St, Athens, GA 30602

Lip Sync 

What: The Homecoming Committee will host a free lip syncing competition with UGA student organizations. 

When: 7-9:30 p.m. 

Where: Legion Field 

Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30602

Silent Disco

What: The Homecoming Committee will host a free silent disco. 

When: 9:30-11 p.m. 

Where: Legion Field 

Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30602

Wednesday, Oct. 13

School & College Day

What: College fair to learn about the various schools at UGA both in-person and virtually, featuring videos from representatives explaining each school and what they have to offer.Students can also complete a virtual Bingo board if they follow on Instagram to receive a 25% discount from the UGA bookstore. 

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Tate Student Center, Breezeway 

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Warm-Season Grasses of the Georgia Piedmont

What: Class as a part of the certificate in Native Plants Elective to recognize fall-flowering grass species of the Georgia Piedmont including dissecting grass plants and examining a variety of native and exotic grasses. Hands lens are recommended. Cost is $50.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center, Classroom 2 

2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605

Donuts with the Dean

What: The College of Family and Consumer Sciences will host the inaugural donuts with the dean, Sheri Worthy, with donuts from Nedza’s Food Truck, games and special guest Hairy Dawg. 

When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

Where: Aderhold Hall, G-23 

110 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

UGA Virtual Fall Career & Internship Fair

What: The UGA Fall Virtual Career & Internship Fair will be held on Handshake, giving students the opportunity to connect with employers and learn about full-time jobs or internships. Students will be able to attend virtual group sessions and one-on-one sessions. Recommended dress is business professional. 

When: 12-5 p.m.

Where:  Virtual on Handshake. 

Idea Accelerator Demo Day

What: Eight student teams from the UGA Entrepreneurship Program will pitch their businesses for a chance at winning $2,500.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. 

Where: Studio 225 

225 W Broad St, Athens, GA 30601

Court Family Feud

What: Students can watch the Homecoming Court compete in a UGA-themed “Family Feud” event. 

When: 7 p.m. 

Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Theatre 

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Monophonics: Live in Concert

What: American psychic soul band will perform at this 16+ show. Tickets are $16-$19. 

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 

Where: Georgia Theatre 

215 N Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601

Thursday, Oct. 14

Nature Ramblers

What: The Nature Ramblers is open for anyone to learn more about the natural areas, flora and fauna of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The event will be hosted by retired conservation botanist Linda Chafin, biologist and naturalist Dale Hoyt and Don Hunter, a photographer and naturalist. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The event is free, but donations are accepted. 

When: 9 a.m. 

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Meet at children's garden arbor 

2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605

CAES First Year Odyssey Seminar Event

What: The College of Agricultural and Environmental Science is hosting this event with a CAES Ambassadors student panel. Free popcorn and drinks will be provided. Email ugacaes@uga.edu to register. 

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Conner Hall 

147 Cedar Street, Athens, GA 30602

Performance: Time for Three

What: Time for Three, an Americana, pop, jazz and classical music group will perform. Tickets are $30-$50 and UGA student tickets are $10. Buy tickets here.

When: 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall 

230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605

Native Plant Sale - Connect to Protect SBG/UGA

What: Tenth annual Connect to Protect Native Plant Sale joined by garden professionals at the Mimsie Lanier Center for six days of on-site plant shopping. Experts will answer questions about incorporating native plants into every space, from large gardens to pots. This event is recurring weekly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 

When: 4-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia 

2450 S Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605

Evening of Grateful Dead Music with Cosmic Charlie

What: Athens band Cosmic Charlie will perform a night of Grateful Dead music at Southern Brewing Company.  

When: 7 p.m. 

Where: Southern Brewing Company

231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Three Palaces at Yalta: Bringing History to Life

What: The Athens Chautauqua Society will perform “Three Palaces of Yalta: Stalin, Churchill, and Roosevelt” with special tea and a dessert buffet fundraising event following this free, all ages show. 

When: 6:45 p.m. 

Where: The Classic Center, 440 Foundry Pavilion 

440 Foundry St., The Classic Center, Athens, GA 30601

Friday, Oct. 15

Keys to UGA: Launching Research, Scholarship, and Creative Activities at UGA 

What: Orientation from the UGA Office of Research providing an opportunity to learn about research resources, programs and facilities, and to meet with Office of Research staff. All faculty and researchers are welcome to attend. Register here. 

When: 3-5 p.m. 

Where: Virtual event

NPHC Markers Dedication Ceremony

What: Dedication ceremony for the campus markers to recognize the National Panhellenic Council Fraternities and Sororities.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tate Student Center, West Lawn 

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Dept. Poultry Science Alumni & Friends Tailgate

What: The Department of Poultry Science will host this free family-friendly event with live music, food, games and faculty, staff and alumni. Send RSVPs to Jessica Fife at jfife@uga.edu by 5 p.m. on Oct. 1. 

When: 6-9 p.m. 

Where: Southern Brewing Company 

231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Homecoming Parade

What: The Homecoming Committee will host their annual parade in downtown Athens. 

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Downtown Athens 

Doric String Quartet and Pianist Jonathan Biss

What: The U.K.-based quartet ensemble Doric String will perform with pianist Jonathan Bliss at this free show. 

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall 

230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605

 Feng Shui Workshop with Kari Bivens

What: Metal + Petal design assistant Kari Bivens will host this Feng Shui workshop with libations, music and conversations. This will be a mask optional event. Price is $45.  

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Metal + Petal

1068 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30601

Zombie Farms Haunted Trail

 What: Zombie Farms Halloween walk-through haunted trail features mazes, sets, stories and actors on this three-quarter mile walk for families and friends. Zombie Farms will be open every Friday and Saturday night of October. Tickets are $20-$25 per person. 

When: 8-10:45 p.m. 

Where: Zombie Farms

568 Smithonia Rd, Winterville, GA 30683

International Grill & Bar Concert Series

What: The International Grill & Bar is hosting its summer music series with live music from Kimble Crane. The event is free and for all ages. Various other acts will perform through Dec. 25.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. 

Where: International Grill & Bar 

1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA 30606

Front Porch Bookstore Fall Concert Series

What: Free concerts every Saturday through Oct. 23 at the Front Porch Bookstore. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Front Porch Bookstore

104 Marigold Lane, Winterville, GA 30683

Journey Through the Stars

What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department presents multiple programs including “Fall Sky: Spooky Skies” at the planetarium at Sandy Creek Nature Center for children ages five and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Program fees are $2 for an Athens-Clarke County resident and $3 for a non-Athens-Clarke County resident per session. Registration online.

When: 10-11 a.m. 

Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center

205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30607

Saturday, Oct. 16

2021 School of Law Homecoming BBQ

What: The 31st annual homecoming BBQ hosted by the UGA School of Law for alumni and current law students. 

When: Three hours before kick-off

Where: Herty Field 

Athens, GA 30602

CED Homecoming Tailgate

What: The College of Environment and Design will host a homecoming tailgate for alumni, students, faculty and staff three hours before the game kick-off with food, drinks and games. Register here. 

When: Three hours before kick-off. 

Where: Founders Memorial Garden 

425 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605 

Mary Frances Early College of Education Homecoming Tailgate

What: The Mary Frances Early College of Education homecoming tailgate will feature Dean Denise Spangler, Saucehouse barbecue, beverages and a small number of game tickets available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $25. 

When: 12:30 p.m. 

Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Jacqueline and John Head Terrace 

48 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30602

Terry College Homecoming Tailgate

What: The Terry College of Business will host a homecoming tailgate. The cost is $35. 

When: 12:30 p.m. 

Where: Terry Business Learning Community, Coca-Cola Plaza

600 S Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30605

Jack-O-Lantern Jog and Goblin Fun Run

What: The Jack-O-Lantern and Goblin Fun Run event will feature one 5k and a one mile race. Everyone is encouraged to dress in costume.  Children in the Goblin Fun Run receive a finisher's medal and goodie bag in addition to a race t-shirt. Race entry forms are available at Sandy Creek Nature Center, at Classic Race Services races or online here. 

When: 2-4 p.m. 

2 p.m.  (Goblin Fun Run)

2:30 p.m. (Jack-O-Lantern Jog)

Where:  Sandy Creek Nature Center

205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30607

