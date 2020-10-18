The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of virtual events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a Spanish short film festival, a trivia night and a Halloween drive-in movie.
Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, Oct. 19
Men of Color in the Workplace: Arch Ready Fall 2020
What: A virtual Arch Ready workshop where attendees can hear from a panel of UGA alumni and mentors about their experiences as men of color in the workplace, how they navigate their careers and how attendees can be allies.
When: 5–6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
History Comes Alive: Virtual Athens Chautauqua
What: "The Faith of Pat Conroy": A virtual historical reenactment of American heroes put on by the Athens Chautauqua Society where the members of the audience ask questions and converse one-on-one with actors portraying historical figures.
When: 1:30–2:45 p.m.
España en Corto: Spanish Short Film Festival (Online)
What: The 8th annual Spanish Short Film Festival, España en Corto, started by UGA graduate students, showcases award-winning Spanish short films. This year's program is a virtual event. A different selection of films will be shown each night on Vimeo, followed by a discussion on Zoom. This program is cosponsored by the Georgia Museum of Art and UGA's department of Romance languages.
When: Oct. 20–21, 6–8 p.m.
Toddler Tuesday: Color Explosion
What: Hosted by the Georgia Museum of Art, a virtual art gallery and storytime in the galleries online, and then an “Art an Home” activity for children. This storytime and the related art activity will focus on colorful abstract paintings by Carl Holty. This free program is designed for families with children ages 18 months to 3 years.
When: all day
Wednesday, Oct. 21
What: UGA’s University Union will host virtual game night trivia.
When: 8 p.m.
The UGA VIRTUAL Graduate School Information Day 2020
What: Attendees can virtually meet with STEM, MBA and MSBA Admissions staff. Candidates will have the opportunity to join Admissions staff in 1:1 meetings and/or group meetings. The event is free and registrants must sign up in the Handshake's platform.
When: 12–2 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Not Sure About Your Major? Explore the Possibilities Virtually
What: Hosted by the UGA Exploratory Center, virtually explore information sessions where students have the opportunity to connect remotely with an Explore Advisor to examine 130 majors, 95 minors and 43 certificate programs offered across campus. Discuss with an Explore Advisor to learn more about program options and begin the major exploration process.
When: 3:30–4:30 p.m.
Claudio Saunt in conversation with Nicholas Allen for Unworthy Republic
What: Virtual discussion hosted by Avid Bookshop with Claudio Saunt, the Richard B. Russell Professor in American History at UGA, on his book “Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory.”
When: 7–8 p.m.
Sunflower Music Series at the State Botanical Garden
What: Timi Conley and the Wonderland Rangers: virtual concerts include two musical acts plus a short interview of garden curators. Additionally, a concert artist plant collection curated by the State Botanical Garden horticulture staff will be offered for local pickup. After the concert, there will be an opportunity for a virtual "meet and greet" with the artists.
When: 7–9 p.m.
University Union Presents: Rocky Horror Picture Show
What: The UGA University Union will host a live performance series of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Tate Theater.
When: Oct. 22–25, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
Halloween Drive-in Movie: Hocus Pocus
What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host a “Movies by Moonlight Drive in Movie” at Georgia Square Mall. The community is invited to enjoy the Halloween favorite “Hocus Pocus” on the large inflatable screen that will be set up in the parking lot in front of JC Penney's. The event is free, but reservations and tickets are required.
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., arrive by 7:15 p.m.
Terry Diversity Cafe: LGBTQ Persons & the Workplace
What: The Diversity Café is a great opportunity for the Terry community to come together to hear perspectives from a range of panelists and discuss important questions. Topics of discussion will include “What is LGBTQ employment discrimination?” and “Why might a workplace colleague conceal the fact they are LGBTQ?”
When: 12:30–1:30 p.m.
