The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features The sixth Annual Athens Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and Music Festival, the Farm Burger Grand Opening, the University of Georgia gymnastics meet against Florida and the UGA swimming and diving meet against Tennessee.
Sunday, Jan. 16
What: Rec Sports is offering more than 70 free, in-person fitness classes on the Unlimited Group Fitness and Small Group Training schedules. The classes are available for this week only, excluding Monday as there are no classes due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Class options include zumba, yoga, boxing and aqua fitness. There is no pre-registration required.
When: All day
Where: Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
Monday, Jan. 17
Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Breakfast 2022
What: The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Breakfast will be pre-recorded and posted to UGA’s Facebook page for all to view. This year's keynote address will be delivered by Arthur N. Dunning, esteemed scholar, lecturer and author. This year’s program theme is “The Power of the Dream: Footsteps of Courage.”
When: All Day
Where: UGA’s Facebook page
The Sixth Annual Athens MLK Day Parade and Music Festival
What: Hosted by the United Group of Artists Music Association and the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, the Sixth Annual Athens MLK Day Parade and Music Festival will start at 3 p.m. with a parade beginning and ending on the corner of Hull and Washington Street. Following the parade there will be a fun zone on Hull Street with youth activities such as inflatables, performances at the main stage on Hull and Washington Street featuring the bands After Hours Band and The Good Grief Trio Band, honoring Athens elders, Live Performances at Manhattan’s as well as an MLK Day Hip Hop Showcase at World Famous from 4:30-7:30 p.m. featuring 12 acts. The parade can be viewed from Clayton Street, College Ave., Jackson Street and Washington Street. At 4 p.m. a ceremony will be held at the main stage near the Morton Theater to honor the 2022 local Black leader honoreesLinda Davis, Freda Giles, Charles Knapper, Marion Stroud and Hattie Whitehead. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, contact Knowa D. Johnson at (678) 740-3884 or visit https://www.athmlkparade.com/.
When: Parade will start at 3 p.m.
Where: Hull Street and Washington Street
Wednesday, Jan. 19
What: Farm Burger, an ethical burger chain with locally-sourced menu items, will be opening their new Athens location at the corner of Prince Avenue and Pulaski Street. Their menu features items such as grass-fed burgers, seasonal salads and fries.
When: 11 a.m -9 p.m.
Where: 100 Prince Ave. Suite 102, Athens, GA 30601
Gorgeous George's Improv at Buvez
What: Recurring every Wednesday night at 7 p.m., Buvez hosts improv for any who want to participate, but is recommended for those 18 years of age and older. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in cash at the door or by sending a Venmo to @flyingsquidcomedy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
When: 7- 8 p.m.
Where: Buvez
585 Barber St. Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, Jan. 20
Cheat Codes live at the Georgia Theatre
What: EDM group Cheat Codes will be performing live at the Georgia Theatre on Thursday night. The group is made up of three long-time friends and producers with backgrounds in hip hop, rock, folk and pop music, who infuse live instruments into their dance records. General admission tickets are $22-$27 and can be purchased here. The show is for ages 18 and over and proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination is required for entry.
When: Doors open at 8 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
Artist Talk: Yatika Starr Fields
What: Yatika Starr Fields is a Native American painter best known for his large-scale murals and their vibrance. The talk will feature Fields’ discussion of his larger body of work, with a focus on his 2019 series of lithographs and monotypes he created during a residency at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts. “Sun Carrier Series: Scorpion Bowl” is currently on view in “Collective Impressions: Modern Native American Printmakers.”
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602
Friday, Jan. 21
University of Georgia Gymnastics vs. Florida
What: The University of Georgia gymnastics team will compete against Florida at home on Friday. The meet will also be televised on SEC Network.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Stegeman Coliseum
100 Smith St., Athens, GA 30605
Exhibit, Frankie Welch's Americana: Fashion, Scarves, and Politics
What: The Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries’ Hargrett Gallery presents an exhibit on Frankie Welch, an American designer and entrepreneur best known for the thousands of custom scarves she produced. Made possible with funding and support from the Lucy Hargrett Draper Center and Archives for the Study of the Rights of Women in History and Law, the exhibit overviews her career while highlighting her connections to presidential politics, Georgia and the University of Georgia. For questions, contact Jan Hebbard at 706-583-0213 or jhebbard@uga.edu.
When: The exhibit can be viewed digitally here or during weekday business hours from Jan. 21 through July 8.
Where: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries, Hargrett Gallery
300 S Hull St., Athens, GA 30605
Saturday, Jan. 22
University of Georgia Swimming & Diving vs Tennessee
What: University of Georgia Swimming & Diving will compete against Tennessee at home on Saturday.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Gabrielsen Natatorium
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602