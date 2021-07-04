The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features summer concerts, a Georgia storytelling roadshow and Athens Restaurant Week.
Wednesday, July 7
Treasure Maps: The Georgia Storytelling Roadshow
What: An outdoor pop-up theatre with local hosts and a film screening of “Treasure Maps,” a personal collage of 10 Georgia storytellers’ experiences navigating developmental disabilities. There will be art vendors, food trucks and a band. Social-distancing measures will be in place.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Terrapin Beer Company
265 Newton Bridge Road, Athens GA 30607
Thursday, July 8
What: An event featuring an art exhibit of Thornton Dial Sr. and Ronald Lockett’s work created from discarded materials. After viewing the exhibit, visitors can pick up a free Family Day To-Go kit, which includes a guide and art supplies to make a found-object sculpture. The event is recurring daily through Sunday, July 11.
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602
Friday, July 9
International Grill & Bar Concert Series
What: A live performance by local band Pars Atlantic. On Saturday, July 10, Dark Developments will perform at the same time.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30606
Summer Concert at Southern Brewing Company
What: Live performances by A.D. Blanco and Drew Beskin with a double album release. Heffner will also perform. Tickets are $7 if bought in advance online and $10 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.
When: 7-11 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company (Outdoor Main Stage)
231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens, GA 30601
Opening Reception, Tiny ATH Gallery
What: A socially-distanced opening reception for new exhibits at the Tiny ATH Gallery. This month’s exhibit is “Things I’ve Seen & Drawn” by Cameron Burglund.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: 174 Cleveland Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, July 10
What: Athens restaurants will offer special deals from July 10-17. Participating restaurants will offer two-course lunch options at $10 or $15, followed by three-course dinner selections at $25 or $35 and $5 dessert specials. Participating brewery tap rooms will offer flights, small servings of various beers, for $10.
When: All day
Where: Various local restaurants