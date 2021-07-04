Georgia Museum of Art

Wednesday, July 7

Treasure Maps: The Georgia Storytelling Roadshow

What: An outdoor pop-up theatre with local hosts and a film screening of “Treasure Maps,” a personal collage of 10 Georgia storytellers’ experiences navigating developmental disabilities. There will be art vendors, food trucks and a band. Social-distancing measures will be in place.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Terrapin Beer Company 

265 Newton Bridge Road, Athens GA 30607 

Thursday, July 8

Family Day To-Go

What: An event featuring an art exhibit of Thornton Dial Sr. and Ronald Lockett’s work created from discarded materials. After viewing the exhibit, visitors can pick up a free Family Day To-Go kit, which includes a guide and art supplies to make a found-object sculpture. The event is recurring daily through Sunday, July 11. 

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602

Friday, July 9

International Grill & Bar Concert Series

What: A live performance by local band Pars Atlantic. On Saturday, July 10, Dark Developments will perform at the same time. 

When: 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: International Grill & Bar 

1155 Mitchell Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30606 

Summer Concert at Southern Brewing Company

What: Live performances by A.D. Blanco and Drew Beskin with a double album release. Heffner will also perform. Tickets are $7 if bought in advance online and $10 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. 

When: 7-11 p.m.

Where: Southern Brewing Company (Outdoor Main Stage)

231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens, GA 30601 

Opening Reception, Tiny ATH Gallery

What: A socially-distanced opening reception for new exhibits at the Tiny ATH Gallery. This month’s exhibit is “Things I’ve Seen & Drawn” by Cameron Burglund.

When: 6-9 p.m. 

Where: 174 Cleveland Ave., Athens, GA 30601 

Saturday, July 10

Athens Restaurant Week

What: Athens restaurants will offer special deals from July 10-17. Participating restaurants will offer two-course lunch options at $10 or $15, followed by three-course dinner selections at $25 or $35 and $5 dessert specials. Participating brewery tap rooms will offer flights, small servings of various beers, for $10.

When: All day

Where: Various local restaurants