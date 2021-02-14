The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features Valentine’s Day-themed celebrations, a trivia night and events commemorating Black history month.
Sunday, Feb. 14
What: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Athentic Brewing Company with flights of beer, cheese and chocolate while supplies last. A live jazz stage starts at 5:30 p.m.
When: 1 - 8 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Monday, Feb. 15
University Union Presents: Leslie Odom Jr.
What: The University Union will host a Q&A session with “Hamilton'' star Leslie Odom Jr. The event is free with registration.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Online
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Nuggets of Knowledge: Student Leadership and Civic Engagement
What: A one-hour session introducing the concept of leadership through guest speakers across campus who provide diverse perspectives on leadership and civic engagement. The event is free with registration, and lunch will be provided.
When: 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom or Tate Student Center
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
UGA VIRTUAL College of Environment + Design Career Fair
What: The opportunity for students in the College of Environment and Design to network and learn about internship, part-time and full-time employment opportunities, hosted via Handshake. Students must register for either group or one-on-one sessions before the event.
When: 1 - 4 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Join Anthony McGill, the New York Philharmonic’s first African American principal clarinet player, in a conversation about his career, inspirations and hopes for the future. The event is free on UGAPresents’ Facebook and YouTube.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Folk group The Wailin’ Jennys tours for their most recent release “Fifteen,” also featuring tracks by Tom Petty, Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton. Admission is $36 - $40.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Artful Conversation: Kawase Hasui
What: Georgia Museum of Art associate curator of education Sage Kincaid offers close observation and conversation about Kawase Hasui’s “Cryptomeria Avenue, Nikko'' in a 30-minute long open-ended discussion and discovery. Registration is free, but space is limited.
When: 1 - 1:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, Feb. 18
Virtual Screening: "More than words..." by Kevin Day
What: A virtual screening of UGA graduate composition student Kevin Day’s “More than words…” which details his perspective of the United States as a young Black man from Texas. After the performance will be a discussion with the composer, narrator and performers about the deeper meaning and impact of writing, performing and presenting a work like “More than words…” The event is free with registration.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Online
What: A one-man autobiographical show written and performed by Sean Birkett, exploring his journey as an actor with autism “to help us better understand the challenges as well as the superpowers of being autistic.”
When: 8 - 10 p.m.
Where: Online
What: A mixed-up trivia night with questions ranging from “Hamilton'' to “The Bachelorette'' to the colors of Mardi Gras, free for UGA students. Capacity is limited, and registration is recommended. The top winners will receive a monetary prize.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Friday, Feb. 19
What: Multiple events at the Ramsey Student Center will allow students to put their physical abilities to the test.
When: 3 - 5 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Student Center
330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
IMPACT LOCAL: Animal Welfare & Advocacy
What: A socially-distanced community service and group reflection over the weekend focusing on the national social issue of animal welfare and advocacy as part of IMPACT Service Breaks’ spring 2021 inaugural initiative. An application must be submitted for participation, and space is limited.
When: Feb. 19-21
Where: Various locations
Saturday, Feb. 20
Gospel Pilgrim Cemetery Walking Tour
What: The UGA Department of History and Franklin Residential College will sponsor a walking tour and clean-up at the historic African American cemetery in East Athens.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Gospel Pilgrim Cemetery
550 Fourth St., Athens, GA 30601