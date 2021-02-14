Valentine's Day Chocolates

Valentine's Day is a day for celebrating love and eating fancy boxed chocolates. Athens, Georgia, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rcameron@randb.com)

The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features Valentine’s Day-themed celebrations, a trivia night and events commemorating Black history month.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Love at First Flight

What: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Athentic Brewing Company with flights of beer, cheese and chocolate while supplies last. A live jazz stage starts at 5:30 p.m.

When: 1 - 8 p.m.

Where: Athentic Brewing Company

108 Park Ave., Athens, GA 30601

Monday, Feb. 15

University Union Presents: Leslie Odom Jr.

What: The University Union will host a Q&A session with “Hamilton'' star Leslie Odom Jr. The event is free with registration.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Nuggets of Knowledge: Student Leadership and Civic Engagement

What: A one-hour session introducing the concept of leadership through guest speakers across campus who provide diverse perspectives on leadership and civic engagement. The event is free with registration, and lunch will be provided.

When: 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom or Tate Student Center

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

UGA VIRTUAL College of Environment + Design Career Fair

What: The opportunity for students in the College of Environment and Design to network and learn about internship, part-time and full-time employment opportunities, hosted via Handshake. Students must register for either group or one-on-one sessions before the event.

When: 1 - 4 p.m.

Where: Online

Arts Chat: Anthony McGill

What: Join Anthony McGill, the New York Philharmonic’s first African American principal clarinet player, in a conversation about his career, inspirations and hopes for the future. The event is free on UGAPresents’ Facebook and YouTube.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Online

The Wailin’ Jennys

What: Folk group The Wailin’ Jennys tours for their most recent release “Fifteen,” also featuring tracks by Tom Petty, Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton. Admission is $36 - $40.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Georgia Theatre

215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Artful Conversation: Kawase Hasui

What: Georgia Museum of Art associate curator of education Sage Kincaid offers close observation and conversation about Kawase Hasui’s “Cryptomeria Avenue, Nikko'' in a 30-minute long open-ended discussion and discovery. Registration is free, but space is limited.

When: 1 - 1:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Thursday, Feb. 18

Virtual Screening: "More than words..." by Kevin Day

What: A virtual screening of UGA graduate composition student Kevin Day’s “More than words…” which details his perspective of the United States as a young Black man from Texas. After the performance will be a discussion with the composer, narrator and performers about the deeper meaning and impact of writing, performing and presenting a work like “More than words…” The event is free with registration.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Performance: Spaceship Sean

What: A one-man autobiographical show written and performed by Sean Birkett, exploring his journey as an actor with autism “to help us better understand the challenges as well as the superpowers of being autistic.”

When: 8 - 10 p.m.

Where: Online

Trivia Night

What: A mixed-up trivia night with questions ranging from “Hamilton'' to “The Bachelorette'' to the colors of Mardi Gras, free for UGA students. Capacity is limited, and registration is recommended. The top winners will receive a monetary prize.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Friday, Feb. 19

Top Dawg Leaderboard

What: Multiple events at the Ramsey Student Center will allow students to put their physical abilities to the test.

When: 3 - 5 p.m.

Where: Ramsey Student Center

330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602

IMPACT LOCAL: Animal Welfare & Advocacy

What: A socially-distanced community service and group reflection over the weekend focusing on the national social issue of animal welfare and advocacy as part of IMPACT Service Breaks’ spring 2021 inaugural initiative. An application must be submitted for participation, and space is limited.

When: Feb. 19-21

Where: Various locations

Saturday, Feb. 20

Gospel Pilgrim Cemetery Walking Tour

What: The UGA Department of History and Franklin Residential College will sponsor a walking tour and clean-up at the historic African American cemetery in East Athens.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Gospel Pilgrim Cemetery

550 Fourth St., Athens, GA 30601