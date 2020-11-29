The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a nighttime hike, holiday lights at Bear Hollow Zoo and holiday activities in downtown Athens.
Monday, Nov. 30
What: Recreational Sports is offering free access to virtual fitness classes from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18. Fitness on-demand classes are open to the entire UGA community.
When: Nov. 30-Dec. 18
What: A guided hike through local trails led by Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services. Wear sturdy shoes and bring a flashlight or headlamp. Admission is $2.
When: 5:30-6:45 p.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center: 205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA 30603
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Workshop: Alcohol & Other Drugs 101
What: Learn about harm reduction strategies to stay safe in an environment where alcohol and other drugs may be present. Bring any questions. Led by Alcohol and Other Drugs Education Coordinator from the Fontaine Center.
When: 4-4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
What: This series of virtual conversations features some of today’s leading artists from across the artistic spectrum. The interviews showcase accomplished artists in informal chats about their careers, the work that inspires them and their hopes for the future.
Amber Iman is an actor and singer with a career in New York, on tour across America and Atlanta. Amber is a proud founding member of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women On Broadway, a digital platform celebrating the rich legacy of black women in theatre.
When: 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Workshop: Stress Relief for International Students
What: A virtual workshop focusing on learning strategies to reduce stress in a supportive environment. Led by the University Health Center Counseling and Psychiatric Services.
When: 9-9:50 a.m.
What: The community is invited to celebrate the holidays in lights at Bear Hollow Zoo. In light of COVID-19, there will be ticketed times every half hour for 50 participants per time slot. Masks are required for entry. The admission fee is $5 per person, children under the age of 2 are admitted free of charge.
When: Dec. 4-6, 11-13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Bear Hollow Zoo: 293 Gran Ellen Dr, Athens, GA 30606
What: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department announces a new holiday tradition for the community in the inaugural “Light Up Athens” in downtown this December.
This holiday program will light up downtown Athens storefronts with lights and decorations. Lights will be illuminated each night in December. Activities include a community Christmas tree, holiday character appearances, holiday music, an official Santa’s mailbox for children to drop off their wish lists and selfie spots.
When: Fridays and Saturdays in December, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Athens