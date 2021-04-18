210202_HT_Bear Hollow Groundhog Day_015.jpg

The Bear Hollow Zoo sign welcomes visitors in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The park regularly hosts community events such as the Groundhog Day celebration. (Photo/Haleigh Terhune)

The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features Earth Day celebrations, musical events and Q&A with Bill Nye.

Monday, April 19

Music Monday

What: The Engagement, Leadership and Service Department will provide free food, music and a chance to win merchandise. Guests may submit song requests by scanning the QR code on the flyer or the provided link by April 18 at 5 p.m.

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza

45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Wednesday, April 21

Virtual celebration of Academic Excellence Ceremony

What: UGA celebrates academic excellence on its official YouTube channel as part of honors week 2021. The ceremony will commemorate the 2020-2021 recipients of teaching excellence, research and public service awards.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Online

Live music with Kendall Street Company

What: Live Wire Athens and Aubrey Entertainment present the jam-alt rock band Kendall Street Company. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased before the event.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Live Wire Athens

227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601

Thursday, April 22

Pop-Up Fitness: Stretch & Flow

What: UGA Rec Sports offer a free outdoor, socially distanced fitness class to help refine and master breathing techniques, yoga poses and stretches. Attendees must bring their own mat or towel.

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: North Campus Quad

University Union Presents: Bill Nye

What: The University Union presents Bill Nye in a moderated question and answer session. Participants must register in advance.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Earth Day Celebration and Concert at Southern Brewing

What: Shameless James, Divine Mind and Alien Funk Academy perform in a nonprofit concert celebrating Earth Day. Tickets are $12.

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: Southern Brewing Company

231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Earth Day Celebration at Bear Hollow Zoo 

What: The Bear Hollow Zoo will offer crafts, stories and outdoor activities for Earth Day. Tickets are $3 for Athens residents and $4.50 for non-residents.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo

293 Gran Ellen Dr., Athens, GA 30605

Friday, April 23

Taste of Home

What: UGA Dining Services returns with its annual Taste of Home event, honoring students’ family recipes at dining halls across campus for meal plan participants and those with Paw Points or Bulldog Bucks.

When: All day

Where: Bolton Dining Commons, The Niche Dining Commons, Village Summit Dining Commons and Oglethorpe Dining Commons

David Archuleta: Live in concert

What: The UGA Performing Arts Center presents David Archuleta in its Studio HH concert series. Masks and social-distancing are required, and tickets are $15 for the online viewing and $50 for in-person.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: UGA Performing Arts Center

230 River Rd., Athens, GA 30605

Saturday, April 24

5th Annual Pop-Up Artist Market

What: The Georgia Museum of Art Student Association hosts a gallery and artist market featuring handmade goods and art by students and community artists. Masks and social-distancing are required.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Stan Mullins Art Studio

650 Pulaski St, Athens, GA 30605

Hotel Fiction, Three Star Revival and lighthearted Live in Concert

What: Hotel Fiction, Three Star Revival and lighthearted will perform in the Southern Brewing Company’s backyard. Spots are first come, first serve, and tickets range from $8.13-$12.50.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Southern Brewing Company

231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601