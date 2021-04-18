The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features Earth Day celebrations, musical events and Q&A with Bill Nye.
Monday, April 19
What: The Engagement, Leadership and Service Department will provide free food, music and a chance to win merchandise. Guests may submit song requests by scanning the QR code on the flyer or the provided link by April 18 at 5 p.m.
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Plaza
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, April 21
Virtual celebration of Academic Excellence Ceremony
What: UGA celebrates academic excellence on its official YouTube channel as part of honors week 2021. The ceremony will commemorate the 2020-2021 recipients of teaching excellence, research and public service awards.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Online
Live music with Kendall Street Company
What: Live Wire Athens and Aubrey Entertainment present the jam-alt rock band Kendall Street Company. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased before the event.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Live Wire Athens
227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, April 22
Pop-Up Fitness: Stretch & Flow
What: UGA Rec Sports offer a free outdoor, socially distanced fitness class to help refine and master breathing techniques, yoga poses and stretches. Attendees must bring their own mat or towel.
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: North Campus Quad
University Union Presents: Bill Nye
What: The University Union presents Bill Nye in a moderated question and answer session. Participants must register in advance.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Online
Earth Day Celebration and Concert at Southern Brewing
What: Shameless James, Divine Mind and Alien Funk Academy perform in a nonprofit concert celebrating Earth Day. Tickets are $12.
When: 6-10 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601
Earth Day Celebration at Bear Hollow Zoo
What: The Bear Hollow Zoo will offer crafts, stories and outdoor activities for Earth Day. Tickets are $3 for Athens residents and $4.50 for non-residents.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo
293 Gran Ellen Dr., Athens, GA 30605
Friday, April 23
What: UGA Dining Services returns with its annual Taste of Home event, honoring students’ family recipes at dining halls across campus for meal plan participants and those with Paw Points or Bulldog Bucks.
When: All day
Where: Bolton Dining Commons, The Niche Dining Commons, Village Summit Dining Commons and Oglethorpe Dining Commons
David Archuleta: Live in concert
What: The UGA Performing Arts Center presents David Archuleta in its Studio HH concert series. Masks and social-distancing are required, and tickets are $15 for the online viewing and $50 for in-person.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: UGA Performing Arts Center
230 River Rd., Athens, GA 30605
Saturday, April 24
5th Annual Pop-Up Artist Market
What: The Georgia Museum of Art Student Association hosts a gallery and artist market featuring handmade goods and art by students and community artists. Masks and social-distancing are required.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Stan Mullins Art Studio
650 Pulaski St, Athens, GA 30605
Hotel Fiction, Three Star Revival and lighthearted Live in Concert
What: Hotel Fiction, Three Star Revival and lighthearted will perform in the Southern Brewing Company’s backyard. Spots are first come, first serve, and tickets range from $8.13-$12.50.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601