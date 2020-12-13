john berry (copy)

John Berry returns to Athens for his 25th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Berry will be returning to Athens to host a holiday concert at the Classic Center on Wednesday.  

 

 Kris R. Orlowski

The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a holiday concert, an art gallery scavenger hunt and a movie night.

Follow the links for more information for any event.

Monday, Dec. 14

The Final Stretch

What: The University of Georgia Recreational Sports will host a free virtual gentle stretch class to relax during finals week. Instructors will incorporate deep breathing and other relaxation techniques like progressive muscle relaxation to leave participants feeling focused, refreshed and relaxed.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Gallery Gumshoes

What:  Explore a gallery scavenger hunt in “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design.” After the search, work on a STEAM Art at Home activity based on the themes and techniques uncovered on the search. Gallery guides and directions will be available online and at the museum.

When: All day

Where:  Georgia Museum of Art

90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602

Christmas Songs & Stories with John Berry

What: A holiday presentation by Grammy award-winning artist John Berry following COVID-19 safety protocols.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Classic Center

300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601

Thursday, Dec. 17

Annual Holiday Concerts: The Spirits of Holidays Past, Present, and Yet to Come

What: Two virtual Holiday Concert videos will premiere with the theme of "The Spirits of Holidays Past, Present, and Yet to Come." Each premiere will contain performances from the “Nutcracker” by the UGA Symphony Orchestra, the Hodgson Singers performing pieces by Copland and Rutter, as well as some upbeat performances and a sing-a-long from the British Brass Band. Students and faculty are submitting classic and jazz arrangements of holiday songs as part of the Hodgson at Home series to represent the “Spirits of Holiday Present.”

When: Dec. 17-18 at 7 p.m.

Doughnuts & Jazz

What: Celebrate the end of Hanukkah at Athentic Brewing Company with a night of jazz music plus special doughnut treats by Nedza's.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where:  Athentic Brewing Company

108 Park Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Friday, Dec. 18

Unsilent Night

What: Phil Kline's Unsilent Night is a free, family-friendly, socially distanced musical parade through downtown Athens. Everyone is welcome and no musical skill is necessary. All that is needed is a musical source (phone, audio player) and an external speaker to amplify the sound. Once everyone hits "play" at Little Kings, there will be a 45-minute procession of holiday sounds: bells, voices, drums. 

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Little Kings Shuffle Club

223 W. Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601

Family Movie Series at the Classic Center

What: Classic Entertainment presents a socially distanced movie series, sponsored by RW Allen. As the weather gets colder, movie screenings will move indoors into The Classic Center Theatre with limited capacity and socially distanced seating. “Home Alone” is playing December 18.

When: Ticket times vary

Where: The Classic Center

300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601