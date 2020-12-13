The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a holiday concert, an art gallery scavenger hunt and a movie night.
Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, Dec. 14
What: The University of Georgia Recreational Sports will host a free virtual gentle stretch class to relax during finals week. Instructors will incorporate deep breathing and other relaxation techniques like progressive muscle relaxation to leave participants feeling focused, refreshed and relaxed.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
What: Explore a gallery scavenger hunt in “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design.” After the search, work on a STEAM Art at Home activity based on the themes and techniques uncovered on the search. Gallery guides and directions will be available online and at the museum.
When: All day
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, GA 30602
Christmas Songs & Stories with John Berry
What: A holiday presentation by Grammy award-winning artist John Berry following COVID-19 safety protocols.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, Dec. 17
Annual Holiday Concerts: The Spirits of Holidays Past, Present, and Yet to Come
What: Two virtual Holiday Concert videos will premiere with the theme of "The Spirits of Holidays Past, Present, and Yet to Come." Each premiere will contain performances from the “Nutcracker” by the UGA Symphony Orchestra, the Hodgson Singers performing pieces by Copland and Rutter, as well as some upbeat performances and a sing-a-long from the British Brass Band. Students and faculty are submitting classic and jazz arrangements of holiday songs as part of the Hodgson at Home series to represent the “Spirits of Holiday Present.”
When: Dec. 17-18 at 7 p.m.
What: Celebrate the end of Hanukkah at Athentic Brewing Company with a night of jazz music plus special doughnut treats by Nedza's.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Avenue, Athens, GA 30601
Friday, Dec. 18
What: Phil Kline's Unsilent Night is a free, family-friendly, socially distanced musical parade through downtown Athens. Everyone is welcome and no musical skill is necessary. All that is needed is a musical source (phone, audio player) and an external speaker to amplify the sound. Once everyone hits "play" at Little Kings, there will be a 45-minute procession of holiday sounds: bells, voices, drums.
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Little Kings Shuffle Club
223 W. Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Family Movie Series at the Classic Center
What: Classic Entertainment presents a socially distanced movie series, sponsored by RW Allen. As the weather gets colder, movie screenings will move indoors into The Classic Center Theatre with limited capacity and socially distanced seating. “Home Alone” is playing December 18.
When: Ticket times vary
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601