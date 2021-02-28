The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features art events, a dog-friendly concert and Georgia Beer Day events.
Sunday, Feb. 28
What: An in-person workshop providing drawing instruction and supplies with enough space to socially distance. All supplies will be sanitized, and participants must remain at least 6 feet apart. The workshop is free but with limited space. Spots can be reserved.
When: 2 - 3 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
90 Carlton Street, Athens, Georgia 30602
Yappy Hour “Puppies, Pints & Pizza”
What: Graduate Athens presents an afternoon supporting the Athens Area Humane Society. Dogs are welcome, and social-distancing and face coverings are required at all times. Each adult ticket is $20 and includes one beer, a slice of pizza and concert admission. Each under-21 ticket is $15 and includes one slice of pizza and concert admission.
When: Noon-3 p.m.
Where: Graduate Athens
295 E Dougherty St, Athens, GA 30601
Tuesday, March 2
Conversation: Morton Theatre Corporation Defiance Project Awards
What: A virtual conversation about the Morton Theatre Corporation’s Defiance Project Awards, grants supporting projects that document and explore the Black Lives Matter movement and everyday experience. The conversation will be moderated by Carolyn Medine and features Thomas Brazzle, Noraa James, Broderick Flanigan, Kxng Blanco and Booker T. Mattison. Those interested must register in advance via Zoom.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Relaxing and restorative midterm destress yoga with the University Union and Rec Sports. Those interested must register.
When: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, March 3
What: An opportunity for UGA pre-health students and alumni to connect with recruiters and admissions representatives from across the country. The fair will include representatives from medical, dental, veterinary, optometry, allied health, physician assistant and nursing and pharmacy programs. Students must register via Handshake in advance.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Online
QTBIPOC Spotlight Series Workshop: Film
What: An event that will discuss the history of QTBIPOC representation in film, television and theater, featuring clips and interviews with QTBIPOC actors, directors and film writers.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, March 4
Picture A Scientist Movie Screening
What: Film “chronicling the groundswell of researchers who are writing a new chapter for women scientists,” with a biologist, chemist and geologist sharing their experiences of discrimination and hurdles in the workplace. The speakers will provide new perspectives on how to make science more diverse, equitable and open to all. The event is free with registration.
When: All day March 4-6
Where: Online
Curator Talk: Russian Art from the Collection of the Georgia Museum of Art
What: Parker Curator of Russian Art Asen Kirin will present selected objects from the Georgia Museum of Art’s Russian art collections. Sign-up is required.
When: 1 - 2 p.m.
Where: Online
Betty Jean Craige Lecture: Helon Habila
What: Author Helon Habila delivers his talk "Searching for Home: Africans in Europe” in the Department of Comparative Literature’s annual lecture series. The talk will celebrate the department’s commitment to African and African Diasporic studies and will contribute to the 60th anniversary of UGA’s desegregation. Pre-registration for the Zoom event is required.
When: 4 - 5:15 p.m.
Where: Online
University Union Presents: Tabitha Brown
What: The University Union presents a cooking demo and live Q&A with TikTok star Tabitha Brown. Registration is required.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Online
Saturday, March 6
Georgia Beer Day @ Creature Comforts
What: Receive a limited edition collector’s pint glass featuring full color art by Larry Choskey. $1 from each class will be donated to the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.
When: All day
Where: Creature Comforts
271 W Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Pilsners on the Patio for Georgia Beer Day
What: Celebrate Georgia Beer Day with Athentic Brewing Company’s event and craft fair, featuring live jazz at 5:30 p.m. by the Quentin Smith Duo. Food will be available for purchase. Limited edition Georgia Beer Day pint glasses will be available, with $1 from every purchase going to the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.
When: Noon - 6 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Ave, Athens, GA 30601