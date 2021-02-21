The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features discussion panels, a hip-hop dance class and discussions about the 60th anniversary of the University of Georgia’s desegregation
Monday, Feb. 22
What: Virtual conversation with Christina Swoope Carrere, Chuck Kinnebrew, Mary Frances Early and moderated by Yvette Daniels in honor of the 60th anniversary of UGA’s desegregation.
When: Noon
Where: Online
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Performance and Discussion: Lisa Wolpe
What: Critically acclaimed actor, director and producer Lisa Wolpe presents “Shakespeare and the Alchemy of Gender” in collaboration with the department of theater and film studies and the Willson Center for Humanities and Arts. The performance will be followed by a Q&A session and is free on Zoom to those with a UGA email address.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Online
Let's Talk Bodies: a spoken word event
What: An annual spoken word event exploring the impact of body image, eating disorders and disordered eating on UGA community members while offering healing and support. The event is First Year Odyssey Seminar-approved and is free on Zoom.
When: 7 - 9 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, Feb. 25
Closing Event: An Education in Georgia: Looking toward the Future
What: A wrap-up of the campus-wide reading of Calvin Trillin’s “An Education in Georgia: Charlayne Hunter, Hamilton Holmes, and the Integration of the University of Georgia,” featuring discussion between Mary Frances Early, Phaidra Buchanan and Cynthia Dillard on “the past, present and future of a desegregated UGA.” Free for UGA students and the community with registration.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Free outdoor and socially-distanced fitness class infusing the street dancing styles of breaking, popping and locking, offered by Rec Sports.
When: 5 - 6 p.m.
Where: Myers Quad
Friday, Feb. 26
What: Event highlighting the success of Black female alumni from the University of Georgia, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the university’s desegregation.
When: 6:30 - 8 p.m.
Where: Online
What: The University Union presents a virtual escape room that tests quick problem solving skills while having fun with friends.
When: 8 - 10 p.m.
Where: Online
Big: Part of the Family Movie Series
What: The Classic Center’s Family Movie Series presents “Big” (1988) with social distancing and other safety precautions.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, Feb. 27
What: Event supporting the LGBTQ community, creating solidarity and building community. Will feature multiple breakout sessions and address creating equitable and just communities for LGBTQ people.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Tate Student Center, Grand Hall
45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
What: Explore a trail by the light of the moon on these guided hikes with the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services. Those interested should wear trail-appropriate shoes and clothing, as well as bring a small flashlight or headlamp. Pre-registration is required, and attendees must be 8 years of age or older. $2 for Athens residents; $3 for non-residents.
When: 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.
Where: Southeast Clarke Park
4440 Lexington Rd., Athens, GA 30601