The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a virtual election tour, a virtual paint night and a virtual magic show.
Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, Nov. 2
What: This virtual exhibition invites visitors to relive two of 1980’s most exciting campaigns and reexamine the issues confronting the candidates: President Jimmy Carter, Governor Ronald Reagan, Herman Talmadge and Mack Mattingly. Hosted by the Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies, and the Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Paint Night with University Union
What: Join University Union for a virtual paint night.
When: 8-9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5
What: Breathe is a virtual multimedia work being developed by alumna Angela Hall under the direction of former faculty member Dr. Freda Scott Giles as a part of University of Georgia's Spotlight on the Arts Festival.
Through tweets, news articles and first-hand accounts, Breathe contends with the current American moment — focusing on social and political upheaval with an emphasis on action and “good trouble.”
When: Nov.5-13, 8-10 p.m.
What: Join Rec Sports and University Housing for a yoga HIIT class. Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged.
Where: Brumby Beach
When: 7-8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
What: The Fontaine Center is to offer a virtual game night: “Virtual Murder Mystery (Lethal Lasagna). You can join with a team or alone and be placed into a team. The Fontaine Center is a department within the University Health Center that focuses on alcohol and other substance misuse prevention, intervention and recovery.
When: 8-10 p.m.
Night of Magic - Daniel Martin
What: Join a virtual night of magic hosted by the Engagement, Leadership, and Service Department.
When: 9 p.m.
